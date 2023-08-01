Tickets for the First WWE Live Event to Take Place in India Since 2017 Will Go on Sale This Friday August 4 at 12:00pm IST Fans Can Register Now for Early Presale Access at www.bookmyshow.com

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced its long-awaited return to India with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023. This will mark the first live event to take place in India since 2017 and the first-ever WWE live event to be held in Hyderabad.

Tickets for WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) will be available from 12:00pm IST this Friday, August 4, 2023 at www.bookmyshow.com. Fans interested in joining an early presale from 12:00pm IST this Thursday, August 3, can register now via the BookMyShow app and website.

WWE fans in attendance can look forward to seeing their favorite WWE Superstars in action including: World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and many more*.

Sony Sports Network is the home of WWE in India including WWE’s flagship programming Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE’s Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and more – showcased on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu). For more information visit www.sonysportsnetwork.com.

WWE Superstar Spectacle in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

*Talent subject to change

