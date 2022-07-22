WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire

July 22 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's
Vince McMahon said on Friday he will retire as the
company's chief executive and chairman, barely a month after
stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his
alleged misconduct.
McMahon was being investigated by the board for a secret $3
million settlement that he had agreed to pay to a departing
employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street
Journal had previously reported. (https://on.wsj.com/3ooZFsw)
A spokesperson for WWE declined to comment.
The company, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling
shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", had named his daughter Stephanie
McMahon as the interim head.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)