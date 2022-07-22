Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWE   US98156Q1085

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
66.22 USD   +0.62%
04:38pWWE chief Vince McMahon to retire
RE
04:12pWorld Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon to Retire
MT
04:07pWorld Wrestling Entertainment Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon Retires
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire

07/22/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's Vince McMahon said on Friday he will retire as the company's chief executive and chairman, barely a month after stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

McMahon was being investigated by the board for a secret $3 million settlement that he had agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported. (https://on.wsj.com/3ooZFsw)

A spokesperson for WWE declined to comment.

The company, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", had named his daughter Stephanie McMahon as the interim head. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
04:38pWWE chief Vince McMahon to retire
RE
04:12pWorld Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon to Retire
MT
04:07pWorld Wrestling Entertainment Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon Retires
MT
04:06pVince McMahon Retires
BU
10:01aPaul “Triple H” Levesque Is Back
BU
07/14WrestleMania® Tickets on Sale Friday, August 12
BU
07/14WWE Announces WrestleMania® Tickets on Sale on August 12, 2022
CI
07/13WWE® to Host Talent Tryouts Ahead of SummerSlam®
BU
07/11WrestleMania® Generates $206 Million for Dallas/Arlington Region
BU
07/09REPORT : WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 269 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 79,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 4 893 M 4 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 65,81 $
Average target price 66,70 $
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Khan President, Director & Chief Revenue Officer
Frank A. Riddick Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Rajan Mehta Chief Technology Officer
Bradley M. Blum Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.34.31%4 893
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-34.16%14 637
BOLLORÉ SE-2.20%14 374
VIVENDI SE-15.93%10 646
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-35.57%6 385
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-33.93%3 709