WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

July 25 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
said it would restate some of its financial results
after finding unrecorded expenses made by former Chief Executive
Officer Vince McMahon, who stepped down last week amid
allegations of misconduct.
The expenses total $14.6 million and were made from 2006,
the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. It would
revise financial statements for the years ended 2019, 2020 and
2021, as well as the first quarter of 2022.
McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse
with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the
company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO
and chairman.
He is being investigated by WWE's board for agreements to
pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations
of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal has
reported. The probe is ongoing, according to the company.
The exit, which several industry insiders considered
inconceivable until a few days ago, saw his daughter Stephanie
McMahon become the co-CEO along with Nick Khan. Vince's
son-in-law Paul Levesque was named the creative head of WWE.
In the filing, the company said it has "also received, and
may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and
enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from,
related to, or in connection with these matters."
It did not immediately respond to a request seeking more
details.
WWE said it expects second-quarter revenue to be about $328
million, above market estimates of $311.9 million, according to
Refinitiv IBES data. Its shares rose 6.5%.
"People are trying to ask if Vince letting go of operational
and management responsibilities serves as a canary in the coal
mine to a potential suitor coming in here to take over the
business," said John Healy, analyst at Northcoast Research.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Praveen Paramasivam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)