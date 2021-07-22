World Wrestling Entertainment : SummerSlam® to Air Live in Theaters Nationwide for the First Time Ever

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Iconic Events Releasing today announced a new partnership that brings SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest event of 2021, to movie theaters nationwide for the first time. The event will air live on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time it will be held at an NFL venue.

“Iconic Events Releasing is proud to be in partnership with WWE to bring their incredible brand to movie theaters coast to coast,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. “SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.”

Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can gather together to watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, stand-up comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity.

Iconic’s national theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out watching SummerSlam live in their local movie theater.

Tickets to see SummerSlam live in theaters are on sale now at local theater box offices and at wweliveintheaters.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005613/en/