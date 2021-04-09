World Wrestling Entertainment : MTV OY AND WWE® ANNOUNCE BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP IN FINLAND

STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2021 - WWE (NYSE: WWE) and MTV Oy today announced a new partnership to broadcast highlights of WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® on free-to-air television for the first time in Finland.

Beginning tonight, a one-hour version of Raw will be broadcast each Friday night and a one-hour version of SmackDown will air each Saturday night on MTV Oy's free-to-air channel SUB. The weekly programming will air 52 weeks a year with original English voiceover and Finnish Subtitles.

'We are pleased to launch our weekly flagship programming for the first time in Finland and look forward to delivering WWE's unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our passionate fans in the region,' said Andy Warkman, WWE VP, General Manager, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa.

'We are happy to partner with WWE and bring great action entertainment to WWE's Finnish fans. Sub is Finland's third largest commercial channel full of entertainment, comedy and action. Raw and SmackDown are a great addition to our popular weekend programming,' said Iina Eloranta, Channel Director MTV Oy.

About MTV Oy

MTV is a Finnish media company with its roots firmly in television's early days in 1950s Finland. A small start-up has grown into a media company that broadcasts news, entertains its viewers and creates new experiences 24/7. MTV3, Sub and AVA are free channels popular among the nation. The programmes on the MTV channels can be viewed online via mtv.fi streaming service. Paid content can be watched through the C More service, which focuses on live sport, local drama, films and series. MTV is owned by Telia Company AB.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

