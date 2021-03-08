Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.    WWE

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Wrestling Entertainment : WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18

03/08/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18

New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021-Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolling out WWE Network content just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service. The new WWE destination on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManiasleading up to WrestleMania 37-streaming exclusively on Peacock.

WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year; current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle,and WWE Icons; in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air, as well as the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air; groundbreaking documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24,and WWE Untold;reality series, including Total Bellas; as well as collections of featured series, topical moments like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars.

Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive-including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history-available to stream on demand before SummerSlam.

Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel; select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump,both live and on demand.

When WWE sunsets the existing standalone WWE Network app on April 4, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WWE Network in the U.S. To continue streaming WWE Network content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99-a $5.00/month savings. Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time-details available at www.PeacockTV.com/WWE.

Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Press Contacts

Peacock
Lisa McGann
332.220.9674
lisa.mcgann@nbcuni.com

Daniela Malmstrom
332.220.9683
Daniela.malmstrom@nbcuni.com

WWE
Matt Altman
203.352.1177
matthew.altman@wwecorp.com

Disclaimer

WWE - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
01:07pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Wwe network to launch on peacock march 18
PU
02/23WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : A&e and wwe® give fans the ultimate ringside se..
PU
02/22WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Expands Pact With Sportsnet to Air Live NXT Bro..
MT
02/22WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Sportsnet and WWE Expand Programming Agreement ..
BU
02/18WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Mars wrigley and wwe® renew long-term partnersh..
PU
02/17WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Tv3 group to air wwe® programming live for the ..
PU
02/08WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on World Wr..
MT
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Drift Away From Earlier Highs This Afternoon
MT
02/05WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Needham Adjusts Price Target on World Wrestling..
MT
02/04WWE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 102 M - -
Net income 2021 133 M - -
Net cash 2021 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 4 242 M 4 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58,50 $
Last Close Price 54,50 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Khan President & Chief Revenue Officer
Kristina Marie Salen Chief Financial Officer
Bradley M. Blum Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey R. Speed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.13.42%4 242
VIVENDI SE4.62%38 449
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.74%18 028
BOLLORÉ SE16.85%13 799
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.47%10 015
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.4.97%5 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ