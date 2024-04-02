April 02, 2024
WTL/CORP/PSX/04/2024/Form1
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi-74000.
Dear Sir
Subject: Board Meeting Notice
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held on Monday, April 08, 2024 at Head Office Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore at 03:00 p.m. for the following:
1. To receive, consider, adopt and approve the separate as well as consolidated Financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 read together with notes forming part thereof, Director's, Auditor's Code of Corporate Governance (CCG) & Chairman's Review Report thereon and ancillary matters thereto;
2. To fix the date, time and venue of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
3. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair;
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 02, 2024 to April 08, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange's Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/ indirectly deal in shares of the company in any manner during the Closed Period.
Members of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.
Yours truly
For WorldCall Telecom Limited
_______________________ Muhammad Sarfraz Javed Company Secretary
CC:
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
WorldCall Telecom Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 03:34:01 UTC.