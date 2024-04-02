April 02, 2024

WTL/CORP/PSX/04/2024/Form1

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi-74000.

Dear Sir

Subject: Board Meeting Notice

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held on Monday, April 08, 2024 at Head Office Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore at 03:00 p.m. for the following:

1. To receive, consider, adopt and approve the separate as well as consolidated Financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 read together with notes forming part thereof, Director's, Auditor's Code of Corporate Governance (CCG) & Chairman's Review Report thereon and ancillary matters thereto;

2. To fix the date, time and venue of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

3. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair;

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 02, 2024 to April 08, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange's Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/ indirectly deal in shares of the company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Members of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.

Yours truly

For WorldCall Telecom Limited

_______________________ Muhammad Sarfraz Javed Company Secretary

CC:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.