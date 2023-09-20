WorldCall Telecom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

WorldCall Telecom Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was PKR 710.37 million compared to PKR 517.17 million a year ago. Net loss was PKR 618.19 million compared to PKR 315.53 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 310 compared to PKR 10 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.31 compared to PKR 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was PKR 1,325.15 million compared to PKR 1,038.95 million a year ago. Net loss was PKR 1,164.35 million compared to PKR 706.26 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 590 compared to PKR 210 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.57 compared to PKR 0.21 a year ago.