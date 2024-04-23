April 23, 2024
WTL/CORP/PSX/02//04/2024/Form1
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road
Karachi-74000.
Dear Sir
Subject:
Board Meeting Notice
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Head Office Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore at 03:00 p.m. for the following:
- To consider and approve the separate as well as Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 read together with notes forming part thereof, Director's Report thereon and ancillary matters thereto as recommended by the Audit Committee;
- To consider any other business with permission of the Chair;
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 23, 2024 to April 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange's Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/ indirectly deal in shares of the company in any manner during the Closed Period.
Members of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.
Yours truly
For WorldCall Telecom Limited
_______________________
Muhammad Sarfraz Javed
Company Secretary
CC:
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,
Islamabad.
