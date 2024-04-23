April 23, 2024 WTL/CORP/PSX/02//04/2024/Form1

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi-74000.

Dear Sir

Subject: Board Meeting Notice

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors shall be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Head Office Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore at 03:00 p.m. for the following:

To consider and approve the separate as well as Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 read together with notes forming part thereof, Director's Report thereon and ancillary matters thereto as recommended by the Audit Committee; To consider any other business with permission of the Chair;

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 23, 2024 to April 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange's Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/ indirectly deal in shares of the company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Members of the Exchange may please be informed accordingly.

Yours truly

For WorldCall Telecom Limited

_______________________

Muhammad Sarfraz Javed

Company Secretary

CC:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.