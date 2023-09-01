Half Yearly Accounts

We at Worldcall are committed to achieving dynamic growth and service excellence by being at the cutting edge of technological innovation. We strive to consistently meet and surpass customers', employees' and stake-holders' expectations by offering state-of-the-art telecom solutions with national & international footprints. We feel pride in making efforts to position Worldcall and Pakistan in the forefront of international arena.

In the telecom market of Pakistan, Worldcall to have an overwhelming impact on the basis of following benchmarks:

  • Create new standards of product offering in basic and value added telephony by being more cost effective, easily accessible and dependable. Thus ensuring real value for money to all segments of market.
  • Be a leader within indigenous operators in terms of market share, gross revenues and ARPU within five years and maintain the same positioning thereafter.
  • Achieve utmost customer satisfaction by setting up high standards of technical quality and service delivery.

Ensuring the most profitable and sustainable patterns of ROI (Return on Investment) for the stake-holders.

Page Four

Company Information

Page Six

Directors' Review Report

Page Nine

Page Ten

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members

of WordCall Telecom Limited on Review of Interim

Financial Statements

Page Eleven

Condensed interim Standalone Financial Statements

Page Thirty Four

Condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements

COMPANY INFORMATION

Chairman

Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Abbas Raza

Board of Directors

Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani

(Chairman)

Mr. Syed Salman Ali Shah

(Director)

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib

(Director)

Mr. Babar Ali Syed

(Director)

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed

(Director)

Mr. Mubasher Lucman

(Director)

Mrs. Hina Babar

(Director)

Mr. Tariq Hasan

(Director)

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Shahzad Saleem

Executive Committee

Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani

(Chairman)

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib

(Member)

Mr. Babar Ali Syed

(Member)

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed

(Member)

Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar

(Secretary)

Audit Committee

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib

(Chairman)

Mr. Syed Salman Ali Shah

(Member)

Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani

(Member)

Mrs. Hina Babar

(Member)

Mr. Ansar Iqbal Chauhan

(Secretary)

Human Resource &

Mr. Mubasher Lucman

(Chairman)

Remuneration

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed

(Member)

Committee

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib

(Member)

Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar

(Secretary)

Chief Internal Auditor

Mr. Ansar Iqbal Chauhan

Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar, FCCA

Auditors

Tariq Abdul Ghani Maqbool & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisers

M/s Miankot Law Chambers

Barristers, Advocates &

Corporate Legal Consultant

