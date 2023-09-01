Half Yearly Accounts
June 30, 2023
WorldCall Telecom Limited
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UN-AUDITED)
HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023
We at Worldcall are committed to achieving dynamic growth and service excellence by being at the cutting edge of technological innovation. We strive to consistently meet and surpass customers', employees' and stake-holders' expectations by offering state-of-the-art telecom solutions with national & international footprints. We feel pride in making efforts to position Worldcall and Pakistan in the forefront of international arena.
In the telecom market of Pakistan, Worldcall to have an overwhelming impact on the basis of following benchmarks:
- Create new standards of product offering in basic and value added telephony by being more cost effective, easily accessible and dependable. Thus ensuring real value for money to all segments of market.
- Be a leader within indigenous operators in terms of market share, gross revenues and ARPU within five years and maintain the same positioning thereafter.
- Achieve utmost customer satisfaction by setting up high standards of technical quality and service delivery.
Ensuring the most profitable and sustainable patterns of ROI (Return on Investment) for the stake-holders.
Page Four
Company Information
Page Six
Directors' Review Report
Page Nine
Page Ten
Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members
of WordCall Telecom Limited on Review of Interim
Financial Statements
Page Eleven
Condensed interim Standalone Financial Statements
Page Thirty Four
Condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements
COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman
Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Abbas Raza
Board of Directors
Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani
(Chairman)
Mr. Syed Salman Ali Shah
(Director)
Mr. Muhammad Shoaib
(Director)
Mr. Babar Ali Syed
(Director)
Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed
(Director)
Mr. Mubasher Lucman
(Director)
Mrs. Hina Babar
(Director)
Mr. Tariq Hasan
(Director)
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Shahzad Saleem
Executive Committee
Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani
(Chairman)
Mr. Muhammad Shoaib
(Member)
Mr. Babar Ali Syed
(Member)
Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed
(Member)
Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar
(Secretary)
Audit Committee
Mr. Muhammad Shoaib
(Chairman)
Mr. Syed Salman Ali Shah
(Member)
Mr. Mehdi Mohamed Jawad Abdullah Al Abduwani
(Member)
Mrs. Hina Babar
(Member)
Mr. Ansar Iqbal Chauhan
(Secretary)
Human Resource &
Mr. Mubasher Lucman
(Chairman)
Remuneration
Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed
(Member)
Committee
Mr. Muhammad Shoaib
(Member)
Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar
(Secretary)
Chief Internal Auditor
Mr. Ansar Iqbal Chauhan
Company Secretary
Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar, FCCA
Auditors
Tariq Abdul Ghani Maqbool & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisers
M/s Miankot Law Chambers
Barristers, Advocates &
Corporate Legal Consultant
