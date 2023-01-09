Advanced search
    WTL   PK0084301016

WORLDCALL TELECOM LIMITED

(WTL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
1.230 PKR   +1.65%
04:19aWorldcall Telecom : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
PU
04:19aWorldcall Telecom : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
PU
2022WorldCall Telecom Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WorldCall Telecom : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

01/09/2023
Quarterly Report

September 30, 2022

WorldCall Telecom Limited

CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UN-AUDITED)

QUARERLY REPORT 2022

QUARTERLY REPORT 2022

We at Worldcall are committed to achieving dynamic growth and service excellence by being at the cutting edge of technological innovation. We strive to consistently meet and surpass customers', employees' and stake-holders' expectations by offering state-of-the-art telecom solutions with national & international footprints. We feel pride in making efforts to position Worldcall and Pakistan in the forefront of international arena.

In the telecom market of Pakistan, Worldcall to have an overwhelming impact on the basis of following benchmarks:

  • Create new standards of product offering in basic and value added telephony by being more cost effective, easily accessible and dependable. Thus ensuring real value for money to all segments of market.
  • Be a leader within indigenous operators in terms of market share, gross revenues and ARPU within five years and maintain the same positioning thereafter.
  • Achieve utmost customer satisfaction by setting up high standards of technical quality and service delivery.

Ensuring the most profitable and sustainable patterns of ROI (Return on Investment) for the stake-holders.

QUARTERLY REPORT 2022

Page Four

Company Information

Page Six

Directors' Review Report

Page Nine

Page Ten

Condensed interim Standalone Financial Statements

Page Thirty

Condensed interim Consolidated Financial Statements

QUARTERLY REPORT 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Babar Ali Syed

Board of Directors

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib (Chairman)

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed

Mr. Faisal Ahmed

Mr. Mubasher Lucman

Mrs. Hina Babar

Mr. Mansoor Ali

Mr. Tariq Hasan

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed, FCA

Executive Committee

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib (Chairman)

Mr. Babar Ali Syed (Member)

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed (Member)

Mr. Faisal Ahmed (Member)

Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar (Secretary)

Audit Committee

Mr. Mubasher Lucman (Chairman)

Mr. Faisal Ahmed (Member)

Mrs. Hina Babar (Member)

Mr. Mansoor Ali (Member)

Mr. Ansar Iqbal Chauhan (Secretary)

Human Resource &

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib (Chairman)

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Babar Ali Syed (Member)

Mr. Muhammad Azhar Saeed (Member)

Mrs. Hina Babar (Member)

Mr. Mansoor Ali (Member)

Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar (Secretary)

Chief Internal Auditor

Mr. Ansar Iqbal Chauhan

Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Zaki Munawar, FCCA

Auditors

Tariq Abdul Ghani Maqbool & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisers

M/s Miankot & Co.

Barristers, Advocates &

Corporate Legal Consultant

QUARTERLY REPORT 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WorldCall Telecom Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 09:18:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 114 M 9,31 M 9,31 M
Net income 2021 -1 506 M -6,63 M -6,63 M
Net Debt 2021 4 426 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 931 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart WORLDCALL TELECOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WorldCall Telecom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDCALL TELECOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Babar Ali Syed Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Azhar Saeed Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Shoaib Chairman
Mubasher Lucman Independent Director
Faisal Ahmed Non-Executive Director
