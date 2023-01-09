WorldCall Telecom : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

WorldCall

WORLD

CALL

We at Worldcall are committed to achieving dynamic growth and service excellence by being at the cutting edge of technological innovation. We strive to consistently meet and surpass customers', employees' and stake-holders' expectations by offering state-of-the-art telecom solutions with national & international footprints. We feel pride in making efforts to position Worldcall and Pakistan in the forefront of international arena.

In the telecom market of Pakistan, Worldcall to have an overwhelming impact on the basis of following benchmarks:

Create new standards of product offering in basic and value added telephony by being more cost effective, easily accessible and dependable. Thus ensuring real value for money to all segments of market.

Be a leader within indigenous operators in terms of market share, gross revenues and ARPU within five years and maintain the same positioning thereafter.

Achieve utmost customer satisfaction by setting up high standards of technical quality and service delivery.

Ensuring the most profitable and sustainable patterns of ROI (Return on Investment) for the stake-holders.