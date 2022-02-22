Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Worldline
  News
  Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/21 11:35:20 am
42.9 EUR   -2.86%
02:05aFrance's Worldline prioritises acquisitions
RE
01:11aWORLDLINE : FY 2021 continued operations results
PU
01:01aWorldline - FY 2021 results
GL
France's Worldline prioritises acquisitions

02/22/2022 | 02:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture shows a logo of payments company Worldline

(Reuters) -Worldline set financial targets for 2022, the first year of the French payment company's strategic plan, after it reached full-year objectives, boosted by a strong growth acceleration in the last three months.

"This is a year of perfect execution of our plans on all fronts," chief executive Gilles Grapinet told journalists on Tuesday, in a call reviewing last year's performance.

The group, which processes transactions to clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, forecasts 8% to 10% organic revenue growth in 2022 and an operating margin up 100 to 150 basis points from last year.

Although Europe is still in the grip of the pandemic, leading more people to switch to digital transactions, in-store volumes of payment processing firms have started to recover.

Worldline posted an organic revenue growth of 6.8% in 2021 - beating its previous guidance for 6% growth.

Grapinet added the company would not distribute any dividend as the board made acquisitions a priority.

The group on Monday entered exlusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. firm Apollo Funds in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros.

"This contemplated transaction (...) will simplify our group structure, further increase our focus on our core activities and massively deleverage our balance sheet," Grapinet said.

The financial technology and payments sectors have witnessed several big takeover deals in recent years as the growing use of smartphones for online payments sparked competition to develop new systems, often requiring large investments.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WORLDLINE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 767 M 4 270 M 4 270 M
Net income 2021 361 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2021 3 037 M 3 443 M 3 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 12 033 M 13 643 M 13 643 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 20 275
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,90 €
Average target price 71,28 €
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE-12.47%13 643
INTUIT INC.-25.19%136 260
ADYEN N.V.-21.18%63 970
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.38%58 239
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-23.90%9 416
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.20%6 275