French company Worldline in talks to sell TSS unit to Apollo in possible $2.6 bln deal

* Deal expected to close in H2 2022
* Deal worth potentially 2.3 bln euros
* Worldline: TSS sale will help cut debt
* UBS and BNP Paribas advising Worldline
* HSBC, Barclays, SocGen advising Apollo
PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline
has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals
business to U.S. financial company Apollo Funds in a
deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion),
the companies said on Monday.
The deal would comprise a 1.7 billion euros upfront
consideration as well as preferred shares that could reach up to
0.9 billion euros in value depending on how TSS does in future.
The financial technology and payments sectors have witnessed
several big takeover deals in recent years as the growing use of
smartphones for online payments has sparked competition to
develop new systems, often requiring large investments.
Worldline, which bought French rival Ingenico in 2020 in a
7.8 billion euros deal, said the sale of TSS to Apollo would
help cut its debt and simplify its corporate structure.
"This contemplated transaction, while being fundamentally
triggered by the best interest of TSS, will also simplify our
group structure, further increase our focus on our core
activities and massively deleverage our balance sheet allowing
the acceleration of our next strategic developments towards
establishing Worldline as a truly global Paytech leader," said
Worldline CEO Gilles Grapinet.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)