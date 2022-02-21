Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Worldline
  News
  Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

French company Worldline in talks to sell TSS unit to Apollo in possible $2.6 bln deal

02/21/2022 | 01:26am EST
* Deal expected to close in H2 2022

* Deal worth potentially 2.3 bln euros

* Worldline: TSS sale will help cut debt

* UBS and BNP Paribas advising Worldline

* HSBC, Barclays, SocGen advising Apollo

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. financial company Apollo Funds in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the companies said on Monday.

The deal would comprise a 1.7 billion euros upfront consideration as well as preferred shares that could reach up to 0.9 billion euros in value depending on how TSS does in future.

The financial technology and payments sectors have witnessed several big takeover deals in recent years as the growing use of smartphones for online payments has sparked competition to develop new systems, often requiring large investments.

Worldline, which bought French rival Ingenico in 2020 in a 7.8 billion euros deal, said the sale of TSS to Apollo would help cut its debt and simplify its corporate structure.

"This contemplated transaction, while being fundamentally triggered by the best interest of TSS, will also simplify our group structure, further increase our focus on our core activities and massively deleverage our balance sheet allowing the acceleration of our next strategic developments towards establishing Worldline as a truly global Paytech leader," said Worldline CEO Gilles Grapinet.

($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 659 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
Net income 2021 361 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2021 3 062 M 3 470 M 3 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 12 388 M 14 039 M 14 039 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 275
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,17 €
Average target price 71,00 €
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE-9.89%14 039
INTUIT INC.-25.19%136 260
ADYEN N.V.-21.12%63 970
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.38%58 239
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-23.36%9 416
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.20%6 275