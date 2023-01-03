Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract - H2 2022

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity

contract as of December 31, 2022

Paris - La Défense, January 3, 2023 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 shares

€ 5,097,409.80

Number of transactions executed in H2 2022 buy side: 3,003

Number of transactions executed in H2 2022 sell side: 3,061

Volume exchanged in H2 2022 buy side: 391,835 shares for € 16,450,561.90

Volume exchanged in H2 2022 sell side: 398,835 shares for € 16,721,010.01

It is reminded that as of June 30th, 2022 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

7,000 shares

€ 4,826,962.00

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

