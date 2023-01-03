Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
37.43 EUR   +0.65%
12:01pHalf-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract - H2 2022
GL
09:48aWorldline : Document AMF CP. 2023E878128
PU
2022Worldline : Document AMF CP. 2022E877198
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract - H2 2022

01/03/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity
contract as of December 31, 2022

Paris - La Défense, January 3, 2023Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares
  • € 5,097,409.80
  • Number of transactions executed in H2 2022 buy side: 3,003
  • Number of transactions executed in H2 2022 sell side: 3,061
  • Volume exchanged in H2 2022 buy side: 391,835 shares for € 16,450,561.90
  • Volume exchanged in H2 2022 sell side: 398,835 shares for € 16,721,010.01

It is reminded that as of June 30th, 2022 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 7,000 shares
  • € 4,826,962.00

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie
+33 7 84 50 18 90
laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
+33 6 75 51 41 47
benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment


All news about WORLDLINE
12:01pHalf-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract - H2 2022
GL
09:48aWorldline : Document AMF CP. 2023E878128
PU
2022Worldline : Document AMF CP. 2022E877198
PU
2022Splitit and Worldline Sign A North American Partnership Agreement to Simplify the Adopt..
CI
2022Splitit Payments Teams Up With Worldline for Installment Payment Service
MT
2022Splitit Payments Limited and Worldline Sign Partnership Agreement
CI
2022Worldline : launches ‘Buy Now Pay Later' service in travel payments
PU
2022UK railway introduces ticket vending machines featuring interactive touchscreens
AQ
2022Worldline : Document AMF CP. 2022E875896
PU
2022Worldline : Document AMF CP. 2022E875179
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLDLINE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 345 M 4 631 M 4 631 M
Net income 2022 278 M 296 M 296 M
Net Debt 2022 2 201 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 479 M 11 167 M 11 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 21 363
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 37,19 €
Average target price 55,94 €
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grégory Lambertie Chief Financial Officer
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE1.81%11 167
INTUIT INC.0.00%109 342
ADYEN N.V.1.40%43 132
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.00%40 261
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.0.00%7 686
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%7 218