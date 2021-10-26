Log in
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/26 11:38:40 am
65.42 EUR   -1.62%
01:06pPrésentation (EN)
PU
01:06pQ3 2021 revenue[1] in line with full-year trajectory
PU
12:58pWorldline lifts Q3 revenue on post-lockdown transaction volume growth
RE
Présentation (EN)

10/26/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
Q3 2021 Revenue

Tuesday October 26, 2021

Q3 2021 revenue | 26-10-2021 | © Worldline | 1

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 13, 2021 under the filling number: D.21-0303 or its Amendment filed on July 29, 2021 under the number: D. 21-0303-A01.

Revenue organic growth and Operating Margin before Depreciation and Amortization (OMDA) improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. OMDA is presented as defined in the 2020 Universal Registration Document. All amounts are presented in € million without decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non- material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables. 2021 objectives are expressed at constant scope and exchange rates and

according to Group's accounting standards.

Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any U.S. state, or are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.

Q3 2021 revenue | 26-10-2021 | © Worldline | 2

Highlights

Third quarter 2021

Q3 2021 revenue | 26-10-2021 | © Worldline | 3

Q3 2021 highlights

NEW GOVERNANCE

IN PLACE

Chairman of the Board:

Bernard Bourigeaud

CEO: Gilles Grapinet

STRATEGY TO DIVEST

TSS VALIDATED*

TSS divestment fully prepared

Short term scenario:

ongoing sale discussions progressing as per plan

  • Subject to appropriate social process
  • Excluding TSS accounted for under IFRS 5 as discontinued operation

Q3 2021 REVENUE** IN LINE

WITH FULL YEAR TRAJECTORY

Robust organic growth of 8.3%**

2021 OBJECTIVES FOR

CONTINUED OPERATIONS** IN LINE WITH FY GUIDANCE

Q3 2021 performance validating

Worldline's central scenario of

a circa double-digit organic growth in H2

Q3 2021 revenue | 26-10-2021 | © Worldline | 4

TSS strategic review update

Strategic review process fully in line

Definition of all the elements necessary for a fully independent TSS completed

(carve-out project, commercial & contractual relationships, etc.)

Strategy to divest TSS* validated by the Board of Directors

(move to "Discontinued Operations" accounting principle)

Priority on short term scenario:

ongoing sale discussions progressing as per plan

* Subject to appropriate social process

Q3 2021 revenue | 26-10-2021 | © Worldline | 5

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on WORLDLINE
Financials
Sales 2021 5 050 M 5 851 M 5 851 M
Net income 2021 414 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2021 2 799 M 3 242 M 3 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 18 652 M 21 660 M 21 610 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 20 275
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 66,50 €
Average target price 90,03 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE-15.93%21 660
INTUIT INC.55.54%164 554
ADYEN N.V.40.63%94 931
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.45%75 630
STONECO LTD.-55.02%11 662
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED60.68%10 782