  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Worldline
  News
  Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 11:35:01 am EDT
35.18 EUR   -0.59%
Worldline - 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
12:01pWorldline - 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
WORLDLINE : extends roll-out of WL Petrol & Energy Suite across Italy
PU
Worldline - 2021 Universal Registration Document available

04/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
2021 Universal Registration Document available

Paris La Défense, April 25, 2022 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in French version on Monday, April 25, 2022, under number D.22-0342.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, the information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie
+33 7 84 50 18 90
laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
+33 6 75 51 41 47
benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst
+32 499 585 380
sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
+33 7 72 25 96 04
helene.carlander@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment


04/21WORLDLINE : extends roll-out of WL Petrol & Energy Suite across Italy
PU
04/19WORLDLINE : UniCredit extends partnership with Worldline for Open Banking
PU
04/19Italy's UniCredit Renews Open Banking Partnership With Worldline
MT
04/11Intergiro names Johan Ryer as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
04/07WORLDLINE : selected by Monoprix for its new omnichannel payment platform across all of it..
PU
04/04WORLDLINE : ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions launches in Australia
PU
04/01Worldline Closes Purchase Of Controlling Stake In ANZ's Commercial Acquiring Business
MT
04/01Worldline announces the closing of its major strategic commercial acquiring alliance wi..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 238 M 4 568 M 4 568 M
Net income 2022 415 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2022 2 268 M 2 444 M 2 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 9 929 M 10 703 M 10 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 20 711
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 35,39 €
Average target price 66,57 €
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE-27.79%10 703
INTUIT INC.-31.08%125 368
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.41%61 055
ADYEN N.V.-28.95%54 829
KAKAO PAY CORP.-32.38%12 487
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-42.23%8 906