Worldline - 2021 Universal Registration Document available
04/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
2021 Universal Registration Document available
Paris La Défense, April25, 2022 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in French version on Monday, April 25, 2022,under numberD.22-0342.
The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.
This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, the information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.
Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros. worldline.com
Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.