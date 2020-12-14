Worldline : ANZ Enters JV with European Payments Company Worldline

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has formed a joint venture with European payments company Worldline to provide payments technology and merchant services in Australia.

The Australian bank said Tuesday the tieup involves the formation of a newly created merchant acquiring group, with ANZ and Worldline holding a 49% and 51% interests, respectively.

"We have a proven track record of partnering with global leaders in specialist fields if it means providing a better service to our customers," said Mark Hand, ANZ Executive Australia Retail and Commercial.

ANZ estimated that completion of the transaction will increase its Level 2 CET1 capital ratio by 5 basis points. The transaction is expected to complete in late 2021 and is subject to approvals and card scheme arrangements.

