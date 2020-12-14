Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Worldline    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Worldline : ANZ Enters JV with European Payments Company Worldline -- Update

12/14/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has formed a joint venture with European payments company Worldline to provide payments technology and merchant services in Australia.

The Australian bank said Tuesday the tieup involves the formation of a newly created merchant acquiring group. ANZ will have a 49% stake, and Worldline holding a 51% controlling interest.

The new entity will provide access to technology point-of-sale and online payments to small business, commercial and institutional customers in Australia.

"Through this joint venture we will further enhance our capability as a leading transaction bank while continuing to manage customer relationships for broader banking needs. This is another example of our strategy to create a simpler and more digitally focused bank," said Mark Hand, ANZ Executive Australia Retail and Commercial.

In setting up the joint venture, Worldline said it has paid 485 million Australian dollars (US$365.4 million) for a 51% stake in ANZ's commercial acquiring business.

"I am very honored that Worldline has been selected by ANZ to take over the control of its merchant acquiring business as the long term partner of choice to deliver state-of-the-art products and services to its very large portfolio of merchant customers," said Gilles Grapinet, Worldline's Chief Executive.

"Australia is a highly attractive strategic market as it is very close to Europe in terms of market structure, standards and technology, with a high level adoption of electronic payments," he said.

ANZ estimated that completion of the transaction will increase its Level 2 CET1 capital ratio by 5 basis points. The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2021 and is subject to approvals and card scheme arrangements

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 1.05% 23.18 End-of-day quote.-5.89%
WORLDLINE -3.05% 75.14 Real-time Quote.22.72%
All news about WORLDLINE
05:39pWORLDLINE : ANZ Enters JV with European Payments Company Worldline -- Update
DJ
05:07pWORLDLINE : ANZ Enters JV with European Payments Company Worldline
DJ
12:24pWORLDLINE : to Buy Controlling Stake in ANZ Bank's Commercial Acquiring Business
DJ
11:45aWORLDLINE : announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ B..
GL
12/10BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY : Worldline registered new records in e-commerce dur..
PU
12/07WORLDLINE : partnership with PayMyTuition opens doors for more payment options a..
PU
12/07WORLDLINE : reinforces its climate commitment alongside the city of Paris by sig..
PU
12/03WORLDLINE : and P3 Financial Group to empower payment ecosystems of the future i..
PU
12/02WORLDLINE : launches an employee shareholding plan for 2020
AQ
12/01Worldline Places $239 Million of Convertible Bonds With Institutional Investo..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 836 M 3 444 M 3 444 M
Net income 2020 237 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2020 2 869 M 3 484 M 3 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 60,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20 969 M 25 451 M 25 465 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 12 362
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 85,41 €
Last Close Price 75,14 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Arditti Director
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE22.72%26 197
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.28%91 724
ADYEN N.V.149.93%67 069
STONECO LTD.88.29%23 188
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.19.50%17 069
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.106.28%8 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ