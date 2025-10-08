AlphaValue has downgraded its Worldline shares directly from 'Buy' to 'Reduce', albeit with an unchanged target price of €3.13.



The broker says that this decision follows a decline of approximately 22% in adjusted EBITDA in H1 2025 and annual guidance revised to between €825m and €875m, compared with €1.07bn in 2024. EBITDA in H1 2025 and annual guidance revised down to between €825m and €875m, compared with €1,070m in 2024.



The broker also highlights a goodwill impairment of €4.1bn and an S&P rating downgraded to BB, with a negative outlook, reflecting a higher risk profile and a framework that is still considered to have "no clear floor."