Selfly Store's intelligent vending machines provide hotels, offices and various venues with a cost-effective and autonomous solution for offering meals and snacks. The vending machines are fully digitised and come in three distinct models designed for different storage needs: Selfly Ambient for room temperature items, Selfly Fridge for refrigerated goods, and Selfly Freezer for frozen products.

Crafted by payment expert Antenor on Worldline's full payment offer, the solution incorporates a series of unattended terminals, Worldline's omni-channel acceptance platform and Worldline's international acquiring solution. This flexible solution allows Selfly Store to deploy internationally with minimal efforts, providing access to sophisticated real-time reporting platform and unparalleled visibility into revenues and allowing efficient monitoring of each transaction and all associated payouts.

This innovative solution combining Antenor's latest payment technology with Worldline's comprehensive services, not only makes grab-and-go shopping easy and convenient for consumers but also provides merchants with a cost-efficient system that can boost their revenues. By leveraging data-driven insights around sales patterns, consumer preferences, inventory optimisation, dynamic pricing, expiry date management, and more, merchants can optimise their operations and maximise profitability

For vending environments requiring a closed-loop payment system, the Antenor-Worldline's solution has enablers to accommodate private cards linked to online wallets. The built-in card-tokenisation feature also enables Selfly Store to establish loyalty programmes and implement "blacklisting" functionality.

Antenor's 30-year partnership with Worldline, ensures a robust and reliable solution for smart vending environments. This long-standing collaboration guarantees that the technology supporting Selfly Store's intelligent vending machines is both advanced and dependable, meeting the highest standards of the industry.

, said: "At Selfly Store, we set a target to make smart vending solutions accessible to everyone, regardless of their preferred payment method. Worldline's omnichannel payment platform, with its enriched features and wide coverage, combined with Antenor's excellent dedication and competence, has helped us make a significant step towards this target. We are pleased to collaborate with top professionals like Worldline and Antenor to bring innovative solutions for merchants and consumers.", said: "Our mission at Antenor is to empower innovative companies like Selfly Store with the payment solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Through our advanced payment solutions, we enable seamless transactions, elevate end-user experiences, and drive business efficiency for our clients. Worldline plays a pivotal role as an enabling partner in developing these groundbreaking solutions.", commented: "We are honoured to partner with Antenor and Selfly Store. Smart fridges are an excellent concept to help operators boost their sales and improve kiosk ROI. They require specific payment features, such as additional authorisation for larger consumer baskets, to secure operator revenues. Worldline's acceptance and acquiring full solution are a perfect fit to secure these payments across Europe."

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023. worldline.com

Antenor is a market-leading provider of modular payment solutions.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation, Antenor addresses the diverse needs of specialized markets including vending, laundromats, hotel self-check-in, parking facilities, carwashes, and beyond.

As an innovative payments expert, Antenor seamlessly integrates software, middleware and hardware to deliver cutting-edge unattended payment solutions across Europe. Recognized for its expertise in crafting bespoke payment systems, Antenor caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and manufacturers seeking comprehensive coverage across Europe with a single unattended payment solution.antenor.eu

Selfly Store Oy is a Finnish company owned by Stora Enso. Selfly Store develops and manufactures self-service technologies for the retail market, especially for B2C fresh food sales. It combines the traditional retail experience with the latest development in RFID, cloud and IoT technology to create a new way of serving consumers 24/7.

Consumers are provided easy, convenient, and fun grab-and-go shopping experiences, while merchants are empowered with useful, real-time data. Selfly Store operates in over 20 countries across Europe. selfly.com

Maxime Talagas

T +352 671 881 125

E maxime.talagas@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

T +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04

E helene.carlander@worldline.com