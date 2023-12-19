Worldline: BlackRock exceeds 5% of share capital

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has declared to the AMF that on December 15 it exceeded the threshold of 5% of the capital of Worldline, and now holds 5.14% of the capital and 4.45% of the voting rights of the payment solutions group.



The American asset management behemoth states that this threshold crossing is the result of an acquisition of Worldline shares off and on the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.



