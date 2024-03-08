On March 4, 2024, Bpifrance Participations declared to the AMF that it had individually exceeded the threshold of 5% of the capital of Worldline and held 5.05% of the company's capital and 8.19% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Worldline shares on the market.


