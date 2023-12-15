Worldline: Chairman of the Board passes away

December 15, 2023 at 02:44 am EST Share

Payment solutions provider Worldline is saddened to announce the sudden death of Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of its Board of Directors, at the age of 79, on Thursday December 14.



In paying tribute to Bernard Bourigeaud, the Board highlights his roles as the builder, through Atos Origin, of one of Europe's leading digital services companies, and as a pioneer in the consolidation of the payment industry through the beginnings of Worldline.



In accordance with the succession plan, the Appointments Committee has recommended that Georges Pauget, independent director of record, take over as interim Chairman of the Board until a new Chairman is appointed.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.