Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Worldline : Chargebee and Worldline partner on Subscription and Payment Management integration to help merchants improve customer engagement and retention

10/19/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two industry leaders team up to support growing demand for subscription-based business across Europe

Bezons/San Francisco, CA, 19. October 2021 - Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide, and Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, today announced their collaboration to provide an end-to-end payment, subscription and revenue operations solution for merchants operating in a subscription model.

With a single, integrated solution, Worldline and Chargebee help merchants improve and expand business operations, efficiently and at scale. The combination of Worldline's state-of-the-art payment gateway and Chargebee's comprehensive subscription management solution means merchants of all sizes and industries can manage subscription billing and recurring payments through one central solution that covers all operational and payment aspects.

The collaboration gives Worldline's merchant customer base access to a recognized leader in subscription management. Chargebee powers thousands of companies in over 50 countries. Using its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, any subscription-based business can automate and scale core processes including subscriptions, payments and revenue recognition processes, resulting in increased customer retention, reduced failed payments and actionable metrics and insights that can be converted into new business opportunities. With minimal implementation time, merchants can quickly and seamlessly offer an enhanced end-user experience with self-service capabilities and an easy integration with all business and marketing tools.

"Worldline serves 1 million merchants across the globe, and we share with Chargebee a belief in making payments simple to allow businesses of all sizes to scale up. We are very excited to join forces and combine Chargebee's vast expertise in the subscription economy with our expertise in payments to offer the best user experience for our customers," said Daniel Nordholm, Head of Worldline's Merchant Services division for Regional Businesses."The addition of Worldline into the Chargebee ecosystem was a natural fit to help advance our expansion strategy of 'think global and act local', while keeping our customers' needs top of mind by providing a seamless experience that can grow and scale with a business of any size," said Eric Chan, Head of Partnerships at Chargebee.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based businesses. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 3,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Study.com, Calendly, Linux Academy, Fujitsu, Okta, and Envoy. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us @chargebee.

Press Contacts WORLDLINE

Susanne Stöger
T +43 1 71701 6524
E susanne.stoeger@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
T +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Press Contact CHARGEBEE

Penny Desatnik
penny@chargebee.com

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WORLDLINE
02:52aWORLDLINE : Chargebee and Worldline partner on Subscription and Payment Management integra..
PU
10/18WORLDLINE : completes the acquisition of Handelsbanken's card-acquiring activities in the ..
AQ
10/15NEXI S P A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust green light
RE
10/11ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
10/07WORLDLINE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/06WORLDLINE : partners with Livescale to boost the global adoption of ‘live shopping' ..
PU
10/05WORLDLINE : partners with Nordic NDC to boost travel sector in Nordic region
PU
10/04WORLDLINE : is collaborating with GIE SESAM Vitale on an innovation partnership to secure ..
PU
09/30WORLDLINE : completes Cardlink SA acquisition
AQ
09/27WORLDLINE : uses open banking to enable online businesses to launch their own payment meth..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLDLINE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 055 M 5 887 M 5 887 M
Net income 2021 435 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2021 2 774 M 3 230 M 3 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 19 162 M 22 235 M 22 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 20 275
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 68,32 €
Average target price 90,17 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE-13.63%22 235
INTUIT INC.45.36%150 790
ADYEN N.V.38.24%93 752
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.03%77 088
STONECO LTD.-55.54%11 526
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED39.85%9 347