    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-06-20 am EDT
35.44 EUR   +2.10%
Worldline : Combined General Meeting - Voting results

06/20/2022 | 11:14am EDT
June 9, 2022 Combined General Meeting

Voting results

Quorum: 80.67%

SHAREHOLDERS

SHARES

VOTES

Attendees

61

7,796,194

14,908,886

Represented

140

22,211

22,211

Proxy to the Chairman

1,558

356,944

453,019

Votes by mail

3,266

218,143,977

243,640,315

Total

5,055

226,319,326

259,024,431

Share capital: EUR 190,999,009.96

Number of shares making up the share capital: 280,880,897

Number of shares with voting rights: 280,560,630

Number of exercisable voting rights: 324,671,815

PROPORTION OF

THE SHARE

CAPITAL

NUMBER

RESOLUTION

TOTAL VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

REPRESENTED BY

COUNTED1

THE VOTES

(TAKING INTO

ACCOUNT THE

EXCLUDED VOTES)

Extraordinary items

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

%

1

Amendment of Articles 25 and 28 of the Company's

258,416,076

257,069,387

99.479%

1,346,689

0.521%

603,662

-

80.57%

bylaws to comply with the legal and regulatory

provisions in force

2

Amendment of Article 16.1 of the Company's bylaws

259,009,260

257,647,320

99.474%

1,361,940

0.526%

10,858

-

80.57%

with respect to the term of office of directors

representing the employees

Ordinary items

Votes

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

3

Approval of the statutory financial statements for the

258,075,889

257,745,129

99.872%

330,760

0.128%

943,865

-

80.57%

financial year ended on December 31, 2021

4

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for

258,945,423

258,789,496

99.940%

155,927

0.060%

74,259

-

80.57%

the financial year ended on December 31, 2021

5

Allocation of the net income for the financial year ended

259,007,188

258,972,192

99.986%

34,996

0.014%

12,566

-

80.57%

on December 31, 2021

6

Allocation of retained earnings to "Additional paid-in

258,138,153

251,344,381

97.368%

6,793,772

2.632%

881,601

-

80.57%

capital" account and funding of the legal reserve

7

Approval of a second amendment to the Business

259,005,832

258,381,794

99.759%

624,038

0.241%

13,922

-

80.57%

Combination Agreement entered into between the

Company and Deutscher Sparkassen Verlag GmbH

(DSV) effective as of November 25, 2021, as referred

to in Article L.225-38et seq. of the French Code de

commerce

8

Renewal of Ms. Mette Kamsvåg as Director

259,009,548

252,166,895

97.358%

6,842,653

2.642%

10,206

-

80.57%

9

Renewal of Ms. Caroline Parot as Director

259,009,705

251,303,098

97.025%

7,706,607

2.975%

10,049

-

80.57%

10

Renewal of Mr. Georges Pauget as Director

259,008,808

252,476,405

97.478%

6,532,403

2.522%

10,946

-

80.57%

11

Renewal of Mr. Luc Rémont as Director

259,009,449

237,052,793

91.523%

21,956,656

8.477%

10,305

-

80.57%

12

Renewal of Dr. Michael Stollarz as Director

259,009,548

252,705,906

97.566%

6,303,642

2.434%

10,206

-

80.57%

13

Renewal of Ms. Susan M. Tolson as Director

259,008,900

252,175,295

97.362%

6,833,605

2.638%

10,854

-

80.57%

14

Renewal of Mr. Johannes Dijsselhof as Censor

258,873,677

175,321,963

67.725%

83,551,714

32.275%

146,077

-

80.57%

15

Renewal of the mandate of Deloitte & Associés as

257,966,695

199,386,553

77.292%

58,580,142

22.708%

1,053,059

-

80.57%

Statutory Auditor

16

Non-renewal of the mandate of B.E.A.S. as Substitute

259,006,830

258,384,148

99.760%

622,682

0.240%

12,852

-

80.57%

Auditor

17

Ratification of the transfer of the Company's registered

259,011,914

258,983,750

99.989%

28,164

0.011%

7,840

-

80.57%

office in France

1 The votes taken into account do not include those attached to shares for which the shareholder did not take part in the vote, or abstained, or voted blank or null.

PROPORTION OF

THE SHARE

CAPITAL

NUMBER

RESOLUTION

TOTAL VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

REPRESENTED BY

COUNTED1

THE VOTES

(TAKING INTO

ACCOUNT THE

EXCLUDED VOTES)

Ordinary items

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

%

18

Approval of the information referred to in paragraph I.

258,908,154

244,802,033

94.552%

14,106,121

5.448%

111,600

-

80.57%

of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Code de commerce

relating to the compensation paid during the financial

year ended on December 31, 2021, or awarded for the

same financial year, to all corporate officers

19

Approval of the components making up the total

258,900,741

257,892,176

99.610%

1,008,565

0.390%

119,013

-

80.57%

compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the

financial year ended on December 31, 2021, or

awarded for the same financial year, to Mr. Bernard

Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Directors

20

Approval of the components making up the total

258,886,405

228,177,617

88.138%

30,708,788

11.862%

133,349

-

80.57%

compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the

financial year ended on December 31, 2021, or

awarded for the same financial year, to Mr. Gilles

Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer (and Chairman of the

Board of Directors until dissociation of the functions)

21

Approval of the components making up the total

258,886,110

228,201,720

88.148%

30,684,390

11.852%

133,644

-

80.57%

compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the

financial year ended on December 31, 2021, or

awarded for the same financial year, to Mr. Marc-Henri

Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

22

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the

258,877,564

257,866,823

99.610%

1,010,741

0.390%

120,629

-

80.57%

Chairman of the Board of Directors for the current 2022

financial year

23

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the

258,724,923

238,209,957

92.071%

20,514,966

7.929%

294,831

-

80.57%

Chief Executive Officer for the current 2022 financial

year

24

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the

258,724,937

238,216,715

92.073%

20,508,222

7.927%

293,617

-

80.57%

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the current 2022

financial year

25

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to non-

258,899,682

257,722,295

99.545%

1,177,387

0.455%

120,072

-

80.57%

executive Directors for the current 2022 financial year

26

Authorization to the Board of Directors for the purpose

258,990,937

253,709,197

97.961%

5,281,740

2.039%

29,197

-

80.57%

of purchasing, holding or transferring shares of the

Company

PROPORTION OF

THE SHARE

CAPITAL

NUMBER

RESOLUTION

TOTAL VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

REPRESENTED BY

COUNTED1

THE VOTES

(TAKING INTO

ACCOUNT THE

EXCLUDED VOTES)

Extraordinary items

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

%

27

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to

259,012,720

247,620,464

95.602%

11,392,256

4.398%

7,018

-

80.57%

reduce the share capital through the cancellation of

treasury shares

28

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

259,006,387

248,489,206

95.939%

10,517,181

4.061%

8,720

-

80.57%

decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving

access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right

to the allocation of debt instruments - while

maintaining preferential subscription rights

29

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

259,009,197

243,064,370

93.844%

15,944,827

6.156%

10,541

-

80.57%

decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving

access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right

to the allocation of debt instrument through public

offerings, without preferential subscription rights,

with a priority subscription right for shareholders

30

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

259,009,249

237,513,382

91.701%

21,495,867

8.299%

10,417

-

80.57%

decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving

access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right

to the allocation of debt securities through public

offerings referred to in Article L.411-2,1° of the French

Code monétaire et financier, without preferential

subscription rights

31

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

258,140,049

233,323,682

90.386%

24,816,367

9.614%

879,503

-

80.57%

increase the number of securities to be issued in

connection with a share capital increase with or without

preferential subscription rights

32

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to issue

258,416,029

249,627,104

96.599%

8,788,925

3.401%

603,709

-

80.57%

shares or securities giving access to the share capital

as consideration for contributions in kind relating to

equity securities or securities giving access to the share

capital (other than in the case of a public exchange

offer)

33

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

259,010,444

256,564,314

99.056%

2,446,130

0.944%

9,294

-

80.57%

decide to increase the Company's share capital by

incorporating premiums, reserves, profits or other items

PROPORTION OF

THE SHARE

CAPITAL

NUMBER

RESOLUTION

TOTAL VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

REPRESENTED BY

COUNTED1

THE VOTES

(TAKING INTO

ACCOUNT THE

EXCLUDED VOTES)

Extraordinary items

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

%

34

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

257,544,981

246,838,485

95.843%

10,706,496

4.157%

1,474,757

-

80.57%

decide the issue of shares, without preferential

subscription rights, reserved for beneficiaries of free

shares granted by Ingenico Group SA and holders

of Ingenico Group SA shares through a company

savings plan and/or a group savings plan or

through a company mutual fund

35

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

258,413,705

249,216,851

96.441%

9,196,854

3.559%

606,033

-

80.57%

increase the share capital of the Company, without

preferential subscription rights, for the benefit of

employees and/or corporate officers of the Company

and its affiliated companies as members of a

company or Group savings plan

36

Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to

258,411,797

249,211,379

96.440%

9,200,418

3.560%

607,941

-

80.57%

increase the Company's share capital, without

preferential subscription rights, reserved for people

with certain characteristics in the context of an

employee shareholding operation

37

Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant options

258,832,622

232,699,205

89.903%

26,133,417

10.097%

187,001

-

80.57%

to subscribe for or to purchase shares to the employees

and corporate officers of the Company and/or its

affiliated companies

38

Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant free

258,835,595

239,058,018

92.359%

19,777,577

7.641%

184,143

-

80.57%

performance shares to the employees and corporate

officers of the Company and/or its affiliated companies

39

Powers

258,148,128

258,119,582

99.989%

28,546

0.011%

871,610

-

80.57%

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
