Worldline : Combined General Meeting - Voting results
June 9, 2022 Combined General Meeting
Voting results
Quorum: 80.67%
SHAREHOLDERS
SHARES
VOTES
Attendees
61
7,796,194
14,908,886
Represented
140
22,211
22,211
Proxy to the Chairman
1,558
356,944
453,019
Votes by mail
3,266
218,143,977
243,640,315
Total
5,055
226,319,326
259,024,431
Share capital: EUR 190,999,009.96
Number of shares making up the share capital: 280,880,897
Number of shares with voting rights: 280,560,630
Number of exercisable voting rights: 324,671,815
PROPORTION OF
|
NUMBER
RESOLUTION
TOTAL VOTES
FOR
|
ABSTAIN
COUNTED1
(TAKING INTO
|
Extraordinary items
1
Amendment of Articles 25 and 28 of the Company's
258,416,076
257,069,387
99.479%
|
|
603,662
|
|
|
2
Amendment of Article 16.1 of the Company's bylaws
259,009,260
257,647,320
99.474%
|
|
10,858
|
|
|
Ordinary items
3
Approval of the statutory financial statements for the
258,075,889
257,745,129
99.872%
|
|
943,865
|
|
4
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for
258,945,423
258,789,496
99.940%
|
|
74,259
|
|
5
Allocation of the net income for the financial year ended
259,007,188
258,972,192
99.986%
|
|
12,566
|
|
6
Allocation of retained earnings to "Additional paid-in
258,138,153
251,344,381
97.368%
|
|
881,601
|
|
7
Approval of a second amendment to the Business
259,005,832
258,381,794
99.759%
|
|
13,922
|
|
Company and Deutscher Sparkassen Verlag GmbH
(DSV) effective as of November 25, 2021, as referred
to in Article L.225-38et seq. of the French Code de
commerce
8
Renewal of Ms. Mette Kamsvåg as Director
259,009,548
252,166,895
97.358%
|
|
10,206
|
|
9
Renewal of Ms. Caroline Parot as Director
259,009,705
251,303,098
97.025%
|
|
10,049
|
|
10
Renewal of Mr. Georges Pauget as Director
259,008,808
252,476,405
97.478%
|
|
10,946
|
|
11
Renewal of Mr. Luc Rémont as Director
259,009,449
237,052,793
91.523%
|
|
10,305
|
|
12
Renewal of Dr. Michael Stollarz as Director
259,009,548
252,705,906
97.566%
|
|
10,206
|
|
13
Renewal of Ms. Susan M. Tolson as Director
259,008,900
252,175,295
97.362%
|
|
10,854
|
|
14
Renewal of Mr. Johannes Dijsselhof as Censor
258,873,677
175,321,963
67.725%
|
|
146,077
|
|
15
Renewal of the mandate of Deloitte & Associés as
257,966,695
199,386,553
77.292%
|
|
1,053,059
|
|
Statutory Auditor
16
Non-renewal of the mandate of B.E.A.S. as Substitute
259,006,830
258,384,148
99.760%
|
|
12,852
|
|
Auditor
17
Ratification of the transfer of the Company's registered
259,011,914
258,983,750
99.989%
|
|
7,840
|
|
office in France
1 The votes taken into account do not include those attached to shares for which the shareholder did not take part in the vote, or abstained, or voted blank or null.
PROPORTION OF
|
NUMBER
RESOLUTION
TOTAL VOTES
FOR
|
ABSTAIN
REPRESENTED BY
|
|
(TAKING INTO
|
|
Ordinary items
18
Approval of the information referred to in paragraph I.
258,908,154
244,802,033
94.552%
|
|
|
|
of Article L.22-10-9 of the French Code de commerce
relating to the compensation paid during the financial
year ended on December 31, 2021, or awarded for the
same financial year, to all corporate officers
19
Approval of the components making up the total
258,900,741
257,892,176
99.610%
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the
financial year ended on December 31, 2021, or
awarded for the same financial year, to Mr. Bernard
Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Directors
20
Approval of the components making up the total
258,886,405
228,177,617
88.138%
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the
financial year ended on December 31, 2021, or
awarded for the same financial year, to Mr. Gilles
Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer (and Chairman of the
Board of Directors until dissociation of the functions)
21
Approval of the components making up the total
258,886,110
228,201,720
88.148%
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the
financial year ended on December 31, 2021, or
awarded for the same financial year, to Mr. Marc-Henri
Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
22
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the
258,877,564
257,866,823
99.610%
|
|
|
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors for the current 2022
financial year
23
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the
258,724,923
238,209,957
92.071%
|
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer for the current 2022 financial
year
24
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the
258,724,937
238,216,715
92.073%
|
|
|
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the current 2022
financial year
25
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to non-
258,899,682
257,722,295
99.545%
|
|
|
|
executive Directors for the current 2022 financial year
26
Authorization to the Board of Directors for the purpose
258,990,937
253,709,197
97.961%
|
|
|
|
of purchasing, holding or transferring shares of the
Company
|
|
|
NUMBER
RESOLUTION
TOTAL VOTES
FOR
|
ABSTAIN
REPRESENTED BY
|
|
(TAKING INTO
|
|
Extraordinary items
27
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to
259,012,720
247,620,464
95.602%
|
|
|
|
reduce the share capital through the cancellation of
treasury shares
28
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
259,006,387
248,489,206
95.939%
|
|
|
|
decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving
access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right
to the allocation of debt instruments - while
maintaining preferential subscription rights
29
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
259,009,197
243,064,370
93.844%
|
|
|
|
decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving
access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right
to the allocation of debt instrument through public
offerings, without preferential subscription rights,
with a priority subscription right for shareholders
30
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
259,009,249
237,513,382
91.701%
|
|
|
|
decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving
access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right
to the allocation of debt securities through public
offerings referred to in Article L.411-2,1° of the French
Code monétaire et financier, without preferential
subscription rights
31
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
258,140,049
233,323,682
90.386%
|
|
|
|
increase the number of securities to be issued in
connection with a share capital increase with or without
preferential subscription rights
32
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to issue
258,416,029
249,627,104
96.599%
|
|
|
|
shares or securities giving access to the share capital
as consideration for contributions in kind relating to
equity securities or securities giving access to the share
capital (other than in the case of a public exchange
offer)
33
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
259,010,444
256,564,314
99.056%
|
|
|
|
decide to increase the Company's share capital by
incorporating premiums, reserves, profits or other items
PROPORTION OF
|
|
NUMBER
RESOLUTION
TOTAL VOTES
FOR
|
ABSTAIN
REPRESENTED BY
|
|
(TAKING INTO
|
|
Extraordinary items
34
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
257,544,981
246,838,485
95.843%
|
|
|
|
decide the issue of shares, without preferential
subscription rights, reserved for beneficiaries of free
shares granted by Ingenico Group SA and holders
of Ingenico Group SA shares through a company
savings plan and/or a group savings plan or
through a company mutual fund
35
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
258,413,705
249,216,851
96.441%
|
|
|
|
increase the share capital of the Company, without
preferential subscription rights, for the benefit of
employees and/or corporate officers of the Company
and its affiliated companies as members of a
company or Group savings plan
36
Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to
258,411,797
249,211,379
96.440%
|
|
|
|
increase the Company's share capital, without
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preferential subscription rights, reserved for people
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with certain characteristics in the context of an
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employee shareholding operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant options
|
258,832,622
|
232,699,205
|
89.903%
|
26,133,417
|
10.097%
|
|
187,001
|
-
|
80.57%
|
|
|
|
|
to subscribe for or to purchase shares to the employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and corporate officers of the Company and/or its
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
affiliated companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant free
|
258,835,595
|
239,058,018
|
92.359%
|
19,777,577
|
7.641%
|
|
184,143
|
-
|
80.57%
|
|
|
|
|
performance shares to the employees and corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
officers of the Company and/or its affiliated companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Powers
|
258,148,128
|
258,119,582
|
99.989%
|
28,546
|
0.011%
|
|
871,610
|
-
|
80.57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Worldline SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on WORLDLINE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4 259 M
4 456 M
4 456 M
|Net income 2022
|
423 M
443 M
443 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
2 257 M
2 361 M
2 361 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|22,0x
|Yield 2022
|0,46%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 749 M
10 201 M
10 201 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,82x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 711
|Free-Float
|86,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|34,71 €
|Average target price
|63,27 €
|Spread / Average Target
|82,3%