Worldline : Combined General Meeting - Voting results

PROPORTION OF

THE SHARE

CAPITAL

NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN REPRESENTED BY

COUNTED1 THE VOTES

(TAKING INTO

ACCOUNT THE

EXCLUDED VOTES)

Extraordinary items Votes % Votes % Votes % %

27 Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to 259,012,720 247,620,464 95.602% 11,392,256 4.398% 7,018 - 80.57%

reduce the share capital through the cancellation of

treasury shares

28 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to 259,006,387 248,489,206 95.939% 10,517,181 4.061% 8,720 - 80.57%

decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving

access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right

to the allocation of debt instruments - while

maintaining preferential subscription rights

29 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to 259,009,197 243,064,370 93.844% 15,944,827 6.156% 10,541 - 80.57%

decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving

access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right

to the allocation of debt instrument through public

offerings, without preferential subscription rights,

with a priority subscription right for shareholders

30 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to 259,009,249 237,513,382 91.701% 21,495,867 8.299% 10,417 - 80.57%

decide the issue of shares and/or securities giving

access to share capital and/or securities carrying a right

to the allocation of debt securities through public

offerings referred to in Article L.411-2,1° of the French

Code monétaire et financier, without preferential

subscription rights

31 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to 258,140,049 233,323,682 90.386% 24,816,367 9.614% 879,503 - 80.57%

increase the number of securities to be issued in

connection with a share capital increase with or without

preferential subscription rights

32 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to issue 258,416,029 249,627,104 96.599% 8,788,925 3.401% 603,709 - 80.57%

shares or securities giving access to the share capital

as consideration for contributions in kind relating to

equity securities or securities giving access to the share

capital (other than in the case of a public exchange

offer)

33 Delegation to the Board of Directors of authority to 259,010,444 256,564,314 99.056% 2,446,130 0.944% 9,294 - 80.57%