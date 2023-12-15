Official WORLDLINE press release

Company announcement

La Défense, December 15, 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN]:

“It is with an immense sadness that Worldline has learned of the sudden passing of its President, M. Bernard BOURIGEAUD, at the age of 79, on December 14th, 2023.

Bernard Bourigeaud was above all an exceptional entrepreneur, passionately committed to information technologies and supporting the societal and economic transformation that they bring. As the founder of one of the largest European digital services companies, through Atos Origin, and also a pioneer in the early stages of the payment industry consolidation through the creation of Worldline, he leaves the strong imprint of a visionary leader committed to the global evolution of technology companies. As a man and a business leader, his profound human qualities, his courage, his conviction that team spirit in business is of cardinal importance, and his loyalty in friendships made him approachable and an example of a charismatic leader and a great listener.

All the board members wished to pay a tribute to Bernard Bourigeaud’s career as a pioneer in the payments industry and his unwavering commitment to the Group’s success, to the respect of its governance, and the implementation of its strategic vision since the merger with Ingenico. On behalf of the Company and all its employees, the Board of Worldline extends its deepest condolences to his wife and family.

In accordance with the succession planning, the nominations Committee recommended that the interim presidency of Worldline’s board be assumed by M. Georges Pauget, the lead independent director, until the nomination of a new President following a search process that will be initiated according to the governance of the Company with a view to the annual general assembly. This proposal received the unanimous support from all the board members.”

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie

E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay

E guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst

E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment