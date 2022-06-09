Worldline : General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of june 9, 2022 (the "General Assembly") Answers to written questions

Free translation from the original French language. French language should prevail if any discrepancy General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of June 9, 2022 (the "General Assembly") Answers to written questions Environment 1. Are you explicitly committed to aligning your revenues and investments (CAPEX/OPEX/R&D/M&A...) with the Paris Agreement goal of limited warming to 1.5°C? How do you ensure that these revenues and investments respect this objective (please describe the methodologies used)? What are the main action plans and, if applicable, the associated investment amounts put in place to achieve this objective in the short, medium and long term? Worldline has for the first time adopted GHG emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2018. Following the acquisition of Ingenico, Worldline updated its Science Based Targets integrating the Terminal Solutions & Services (TSS) business. The new targets were validated by SBTi in September 2021. Using the Absolute Contraction Approach (ACA), Worldline has committed to two tangible medium-term targets: Reduction of absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2019. This target was deemed compatible with a 1.5°C trajectory. Reduction of absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 7.4% by 2025, compared to 2019 for the categories of "purchase of products and services" and "use of products sold". This target was deemed compatible with a trajectory "well below" 2°C. Worldline is currently updating its GHG reduction targets in light of its new scope following the announced divestment of the TSS business. In order to reduce Worldline's carbon footprint and ensure compliance with SBTi targets, Worldline has deployed the following action plan: Adopt renewable energy in offices and data centers

Converting the company's fleet to electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles

plug-in hybrid vehicles Eco-designing our solutions

our solutions Changing the mindset and behavior of employees to promote virtuous behavior and the use of low- carbon transportation

Encourage suppliers to make environmental commitments. Furthermore, in accordance with the requirements of the European Green Taxonomy, Worldline has published its eligible revenues, CAPEX and OPEX. Thus: 77% of Worldline revenues are eligible for Taxonomy regulation. Eligible revenues amount to €2,832 million. Worldline's main activities are related to 8.1 Data processing, hosting and related activities;

95% of Worldline's CAPEX (intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, IFRS16 right of use increase) are eligible for Taxonomy regulation. Eligible CAPEX amount to €320 million; of which €226 million is related to Worldline's core business on 8.1 Data processing activities and €94 million is related to construction, real estate and fleet (right of use of its long-term building lease in the context of business 7.7, renovation and work on buildings under activities 7.2 to 7.5, and investments in the vehicle fleet under activity 6.5 Motorcycle, passenger car and light commercial vehicle transport);

long-term building lease in the context of business 7.7, renovation and work on buildings under activities 7.2 to 7.5, and investments in the vehicle fleet under activity 6.5 Motorcycle, passenger car and light commercial vehicle transport); 93% of Worldline's OPEX taken into account in the definition of the Green Taxonomy are considered eligible. As a reminder, the European Taxonomy limits the OPEX considered to 3 categories: Maintenance, short term rental and non-capitalized R&D costs. Worldline reports €237 million of eligible OPEX on these 3 items, representing ~9% of Worldline's total OPEX. These costs are mainly related to activity 8.1 Data processing, hosting and related activities.

The alignment of revenues, CAPEX and OPEX eligible for Taxonomy regulation will be published in 2023. Based on our initial work on alignment, Worldline is primarily contributing to climate change mitigation. Finally, Worldline assessed its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) based on the scanning of its offerings and the assessment of their sustainability by product managers and sustainability experts on these 4 categories of benefits: Economic/Social and Welfare/Governance, Trust and Compliance/Environmental Footprint. By 2021, Worldline's sustainability solutions revenue will represent 57% of Worldline's overall revenue. 2. What percentage of your business (expressed as sales, net banking income, etc.) is directly dependent on biodiversity? What are your expenditures in favor of biodiversity? In accordance with its materiality analysis, Worldline does not have any activities that are directly dependent on biodiversity as none of its products and services depend on raw materials derived from living organisms. However, even if biodiversity impact is therefore not a material issue for Worldline, a study to identify how Worldline could however seek to positively influence biodervisity is underway. In addition, Worldline supports local biodiversity initiatives at its various ISO 14001 certified sites. These initiatives mainly consist in raising awareness and taking into account the environment in various areas such as: land use, GHG production, species promotion and biodiversity. For example, Worldline France supported an initiative of its employees and set up beehives on the Rennes and Seclin sites to contribute to the preservation of bees (cost: €6,000 per year per site). Similarly, the Brussels site has a garden of 1,500 square metters which has been designed to attract a variety of plant and insect species (cost including maintenance: €7,400 per year). These initiatives are an opportunity for Worldline's environmental managers to raise awareness among employees of the importance of pollinators in preserving biodiversity. Several sites also provide a ground space for employees to grow vegetables. The biodiversity impact analysis service amounted to €6,800, bringing Worldline's total expenditure on biodiversity to €26,200. 3. List the strategic natural resources necessary for your activity and/or that of your clients (water, energy, materials, etc.)? How do you assess and calculate the impact of the scarcity of these resources on your business models? What actions are you taking to combat supply difficulties and seize opportunities to develop "circular business models"? What are your objectives in this area? Worldline has identified nine strategic natural resources to be monitored: water, oil, gas, steel, copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, gold and silver. These nine natural resources are strategic to the manufacturing of equipment by its suppliers to ensure the continuity of its datacenters and the maintenance of its IT assets necessary to run its business. Limited resources, in particular scarce materials used in electronic components and supply difficulties are a challenge for the digital industry and could have an impact on Worldline's business. Natural resource supply difficulties are integrated in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) within Supplier Risk. The assessment of risks to Worldline's business model is based on a "bottom-up" approach (mobilization of service lines) and a "top- down" approach via working groups involving senior management. In addition, the main economic and/or financial impacts that we may experience come from the penalties that may be imposed by our customers following delays in delivery. In order to avoid any disruption in its supply chain, Worldline carefully examines industrial forecasts as well as sales forecasts to anticipate needs as best as possible. In addition, a policy of multi-sourcing components is systematically applied whenever possible, and in some cases safety stocks are built up for critical components. Some strategic suppliers are also required to have two production sites for sensitive components. Worldline also aims to encourage the extension of the life span of equipment and its suppliers to recycle and reuse materials from products for which use is almost over. Finally, the creation of a stock of

spare parts in our datacenters in order to repair and extend the use of our equipment is also one of our priorities aimed at securing supplies. Various actions have been put in place to seize opportunities for the development of "circular business models". Regarding our computer fleet, it is EPEAT Gold Energy Star certified. When computers become obsolete, they are taken back by the broker CentralPoint to be repaired and put back on the market. If the computers are not saleable, then the components will be recycled and nothing is thrown away. For our payment terminals, we take them back when customers ask us to and then recycle them. In 2021, 682.3 tons of terminals were collected and recycled via Worldline channel, which represents an increase of 80% compared to 2019. A project is also underway to integrate recycled plastic into our terminals. Finally, in each of our strategic datacenters, servers no longer in use are recovered by specialized companies (such as Suez for Vendôme or Paprec for Seclin) and the components are recycled. Worldline's goal is to achieve ISO 14001 certification for all of its strategic datacenters and offices with more than 500 people. Social 4. What is the proportion of your corporate officers and employees (broken down by type) concerned by the integration of environmental and social (E&S) criteria in the determination of their variable compensation (bonus, long-term compensation, profit- sharing, etc.)? Which governance bodies are responsible for selecting and validating these E&S criteria? How do they ensure that these criteria are relevant, sufficiently incentive-based and correlated with the objectives to be achieved in order to carry out the group's environmental and social strategy? (Please specify the extra-financial criteria used for corporate officers and for employees). Long-termequity-based compensation Long-term incentive plans mainly benefit the Group's top management, key resources, experts and certain juniors, as well as to executive corporate officers. Our Long-term incentive (LTI) plans are subject to the achievement of internal financial and external non- financial performance conditions measured over a period of at least three fiscal years. The objectives have been defined by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee and that of the SER Committee, to support the Group in achieving its short and long-term strategy. The performance indicators are defined in line with the key success factors of the Group's strategy, and include, among others, corporate social responsibility (CSR) indicators. These conditions take into account the comments of the proxy advisors and investors on the previous plans and their future expectations regarding the executive directors in this respect. In addition to the financial indicators, the vesting of all or part of the performance shares/stock options is also subject to the achievement of a CSR-related performance condition, defined as a combination of several criteria, conditioning 20% of the total vesting. In this respect, and taking into account certain comments from proxy advisors and investors regarding the nature of the CSR indicators used, new indicators linked to the Group's internal CSR policy and in line with its strategic plan "Trust 2025" have been introduced since 2021. In order to meet the environmental commitment that is part of the Group's strategy, the Board of Directors, meeting on February 21, 2022, on the proposal of the Remuneration Committee and of the SER Committee, selected the following external non-financial criteria, conditioning 10% of the total vesting: 5% on the reduction of CO 2 emissions from scopes 1 and 2 in the framework of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi);

emissions from scopes 1 and 2 in the framework of the (SBTi); 5% relating to the Eco Vadis score.

As part of Trust 2025 and in line with the Group's strategy, the Board of Directors, meeting on February 21, 2022, on the proposal of the Remuneration Committee and of the SER Committee, also selected external and internal non-financial criteria relating to employee satisfaction and diversity, which will account for 10% of the total vesting. The aim is to measure the improvement in employee's engagement and the improvement in the proportion of women in management. Each of the Corporate Social Responsibility indicators will be measured at the end of the three-year period. An elasticity curve for each indicator has been defined by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee and of the SER Committee. Short-term incentive In order to support the ambitions and objectives developed within the framework of Trust 2025 and to better align with market practices, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee and of the SER Committee, decided on February 21, 2022 to introduce a combined external performance criterion including some of the indicators that are an integral part of the Group's CSR program, Trust 2025, in the short-term variable compensation of the executive corporate officers for the second semester of 2022, and conditioning 20% of such short-term variable compensation. On March 22, 2022, the Board of Directors decided that the combined external CSR performance criterion would be based on the Trust 2025 program broken down into the following 13 indicators: Three indicators that are part of the Trust 2025 program (i.e., the overall employee satisfaction rate measured by the Trust Index of the Great Place to Work® survey, the percentage of women in management positions and the reduction of CO2 emissions) have not been included in the combined external CSR performance criterion for short-term variable compensation since these three indicators are already included in the combined external CSR performance criteria for long-termequity-based compensation. The short-term incentive of the Group's top management, key resources and the entire Group population eligible for a short-term bonus will include, as from the second half of 2022, the combined external performance indicator comprising indicators that are an integral part of the Group's CSR program, Trust 2025, as defined above for the executive corporate officers.