Stock WLN WORLDLINE
PDF Report : Worldline

Worldline

Equities

WLN

FR0011981968

Financial Technology (Fintech)

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:36:06 2023-11-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Worldline Pre-market 01:46:11 am
13.82 EUR +0.55% 13.81 -0.11%
Latest news about Worldline

WORLDLINE : Model update: Worldline must rebuild confidence, but upside remains Alphavalue
WORLDLINE : Jefferies maintains its "Hold" rating on the stock CF
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Worldline to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT MT
Worldline: share price falls, Goldman no longer buys CF
WORLDLINE : Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'neutral CF
CAC40: closes at day's low, dips below 7200 pts CF
CAC40: up slightly, ends above 7200 pts CF
CAC40: stabilized at 7210 after a deluge of EU and US statistics CF
CAC40: crosses 7,200 but delays after 2 US figures CF
CAC40: upward trajectory ahead of several statistics CF
CAC40: approaches 7200 pts, with US inflation as catalyst CF
CAC40: a wave of euphoria after CPI 'core' at 4% CF
CA0: crosses 7,200, towards one of the best sessions of 2023 CF
WORLDLINE : UBS lowers its recommendation on the stock CF
Nexi reassures by keeping guidance after Worldline scare RE
Worldline's Longer-than-expected Deleveraging Elicits Downgrade from S&P MT
Adyen lowers mid-term sales target, aims to slow hiring RE
Investors deliver harshest punishment for earnings warnings in 16 years RE
Europe's hard-pressed payment firms face investor exodus RE
Europe Inc warns business is tough on home turf RE
Invest Securities Cuts Worldline PT, Maintains at Buy MT
Affirm Falls 18% After Compass Point Downgrade as Several Fintech Stocks Decline DJ

Chart Worldline

Chart Worldline
Company Profile

Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - merchant services (69.7%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage; - financial services (21.9%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence; - mobility & transactional web services (8.4%): this division provides, beyond payment processing, expertise in new markets with secure dematerialization, Internet of Things and electronic ticketing solutions. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (13%), Northern Europe (33.1%), Central and Eastern Europe (23.2%), Southern Europe (20.1%) and other (10.6%).
Sector
Financial Technology (Fintech)
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Worldline

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
13.82EUR
Average target price
22.68EUR
Spread / Average Target
+64.07%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

