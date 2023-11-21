Worldline
Equities
WLN
FR0011981968
Financial Technology (Fintech)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 01:46:11 am
|13.82 EUR
|+0.55%
|13.81
|-0.11%
|07:34am
|WORLDLINE : Model update: Worldline must rebuild confidence, but upside remains
|Nov. 20
|WORLDLINE : Jefferies maintains its "Hold" rating on the stock
|CF
More about the company
Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - merchant services (69.7%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage; - financial services (21.9%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence; - mobility & transactional web services (8.4%): this division provides, beyond payment processing, expertise in new markets with secure dematerialization, Internet of Things and electronic ticketing solutions. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (13%), Northern Europe (33.1%), Central and Eastern Europe (23.2%), Southern Europe (20.1%) and other (10.6%).
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
13.82EUR
Average target price
22.68EUR
Spread / Average Target
+64.07%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-62.17%
|4 279 M $
|+45.03%
|158 B $
|-19.42%
|35 239 M $
|-19.23%
|32 468 M $
|+51.50%
|11 204 M $
|+53.87%
|8 734 M $
|+163.29%
|7 682 M $
|-0.12%
|7 031 M $
|-20.94%
|4 456 M $
|+85.02%
|4 447 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Worldline - Euronext Paris
- News Worldline
- Worldline : Model update