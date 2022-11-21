Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:27 2022-11-21 am EST
43.85 EUR   -0.79%
Worldline : Neonomics and Worldline sign long-term open banking partnership

11/21/2022 | 02:59am EST
Collaboration with Nordic open banking leader Neonomics enables growth of account-to-account payments and data aggregation coverage

Oslo, Paris, 21 November - Worldline, a global leader in payment services, and Neonomics have signed a commercial partnership to strengthen their open banking offerings across Europe. Worldline will now expand its account-to-account payments and data aggregation coverage to the Nordics through Neonomics, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Neonomics will benefit from Worldline´s strong position as a preferred partner to many industry-leading companies and also from Worldline´s extensive open banking network in Europe. The two companies are on track to become the first pan-European pure PSD2 API providers, servicing an extensive network of merchants, banks, and acquirers.

Creating a successful open banking ecosystem
High-quality connectivity is important to realise the full potential of open banking and both companies are focused on connectivity to banks exclusively through PSD2-compliant APIs. Together, the two companies will be able to reach approximately 3,500 banks in 22 countries across Europe. Through the partnership with Neonomics, Worldline's open banking data and payments infrastructure extends to banks in the entire Nordic region. In addition, Neonomics will extend their coverage to several additional core European markets in line with addressing existing customer needs and regulatory approval prior to integration.

Worldline's extensive reach enables many use cases, such as credit insight, account-based payments and green banking, allowing third-party providers to quickly and effectively create a value proposition for their customers. As a result of the partnership with Neonomics, Worldline will also offer its merchants, banks, and acquirers in the entire Nordic region access to aggregated financial data and account-to-account payments.

By using Neonomics' API, Worldline will not only expand its European coverage but will also benefit from a short time to market for its products and solutions. The interplay of these partners is an essential component of a successful open banking ecosystem, which will benefit players in the European payments industry.

Michael Steinbach, Head of Global Business Line Financial Services at Worldline explains: "We are excited to partner with Neonomics, as they have one of the most robust unified bank API platforms, with a technical set-up that supports our need to work with partners that can offer highly secure services in both today's and tomorrow's regulatory environment. By working together, we can make open banking an even more pan-European offering that helps to streamline payments and enables access to banking account data."Christoffer Andvig, CEO of Neonomics: "We are very proud to partner with Worldline to expand the significant benefits of open banking much further across Europe, to spur the growth of account-to-account payments and to continue driving innovation on the data side through Worldline's strong position as a preferred partner to many industry-leading companies."

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by c. 18,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include in-store and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros.

worldline.com

Download our 2021 Integrated Report.

About Neonomics

Neonomics is an open banking disruptor unifying access to over 2,500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via one of the most secure and cost-efficient pure PSD2 API platforms in the market. Founded and headquartered in Oslo, Norway in 2017, the company currently has a growing highly technical team representing over 30 different nationalities with close to 40% being female. Authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution the company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning FinTechs, payment service providers, banks and more. For more information about Neonomics visit at neonomics.io

Press Contacts Worldline

Media Contact Neonomics

Attachments

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 07:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
