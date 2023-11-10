Rating change to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Worldline maintains Investment Grade

Paris La Défense, 08 November 2023 - S&P Global Ratings (S&P) lowered the issuer credit rating of Worldline (the "Company") from BBB to BBB-, with a stable outlook.

The company takes note of the decision, which is driven by a longer than expected deleveraging process. S&P's perception of Worldline as a solid business remains intact, while the group's liquidity level is classified as "exceptional".

This rating change should have marginal impacts on the company's financing.

Worldline benefits from ample liquidity resources (€1.2bn cash position and undrawn €1bn RCF as at Jun-23) and faces no short-term maturities as 2024 bonds have already been pro-actively addressed via a new bond issuance in September 2023 and bonds buyback.

Worldline remains committed to maintaining its investment grade rating, strong liquidity, and deleveraging through focus on profitable organic growth and integration.

February 28, 2024 - FY 2023 results

Laurent Marie

E : laurent.marie@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay

E : guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

Sandrine van der Ghinst

E : sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

E : helene.carlander@worldline.com

