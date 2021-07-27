Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Worldline : Solid H1 2021 results

07/27/2021 | 06:10am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Revenue: € 2,272 million, +0.1% organically
  • Strong recovery in Q2 with +10.1% organically
OMDA: € 531 million, 23.4% of revenue
  • +130 bps on a comparable basis with fast execution of Ingenico integration plan leading to more than 50% normalized EPS improvement
Free cash flow: € 268 million
  • OMDA conversion rate at 50%
Worldline to acquire Handelsbanken card acquiring activities
  • Strategic opportunity to expand Worldline's Merchant Services activities in one of the wealthiest part of Europe
Full execution of the strategic roadmap
  • Expansion of Merchant Services activities in South of Europe with the acquisition projects of Cardlink and Axepta Italy
  • Continuous progress in TSS strategic review in the successful development of recurring activities
2021 objectives confirmed

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WORLDLINE
06:38aHandelsbanken To Sell Card Purchasing Unit For $232 Million To Worldline
MT
06:10aWORLDLINE : Solid H1 2021 results
PU
06:01aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken to sell card acquiring business to Worldli..
AQ
06:00aWORLDLINE : - H1 2021 Results
GL
07/12WORLDLINE : The European project COPA EUROPE led by Worldline creates a new tech..
PU
07/08WORLDLINE : New self-service kiosks for the Gatwick rail station
PU
07/07WORLDLINE : joins forces with French fintech venture A3BC regarding secure and t..
PU
07/06WORLDLINE : 20210706 - Worldline - Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity ..
AQ
07/01WORLDLINE : BNP Unit Form JV After Purchase Of 80% Stake In Axepta Italy
MT
07/01WORLDLINE : signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Ital..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 071 M 5 986 M 4 329 M
Net income 2021 451 M 532 M 385 M
Net Debt 2021 2 675 M 3 158 M 2 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,3x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 23 794 M 28 102 M 20 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 20 709
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 84,84 €
Average target price 91,50 €
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE7.26%26 973
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.4.92%91 140
ADYEN N.V.20.55%72 797
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED172.39%24 786
STONECO LTD.-32.26%20 870
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.12.59%18 660