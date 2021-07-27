|
Worldline : Solid H1 2021 results
Revenue: € 2,272 million, +0.1% organically
OMDA: € 531 million, 23.4% of revenue
Strong recovery in Q2 with +10.1% organically
Free cash flow: € 268 million
+130 bps on a comparable basis with fast execution of Ingenico integration plan leading to more than 50% normalized EPS improvement
Worldline to acquire Handelsbanken card acquiring activities
OMDA conversion rate at 50%
Full execution of the strategic roadmap
Strategic opportunity to expand Worldline's Merchant Services activities in one of the wealthiest part of Europe
2021 objectives confirmed
Expansion of Merchant Services activities in South of Europe with the acquisition projects of Cardlink and Axepta Italy
Continuous progress in TSS strategic review in the successful development of recurring activities
|Sales 2021
|
5 071 M
5 986 M
4 329 M
|Net income 2021
|
451 M
532 M
385 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
2 675 M
3 158 M
2 284 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|50,3x
|Yield 2021
|0,07%
|Capitalization
|
23 794 M
28 102 M
20 313 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,22x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 709
|Free-Float
|86,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|
84,84 €
|Average target price
|
91,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
7,84%