Worldline: adjusted EBITDA stable in 2023
The payment solutions group's sales reached 4.61 billion euros, representing organic growth of 6%, in line with its revised guidance of last October, driven in particular by merchant services (+8.9%).
For 2024, Worldline expects at least 3% organic growth in sales, at least 1.17 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA, and at least 230 million euros in free cash flow.
