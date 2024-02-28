Worldline has published a stable Group share of normalized net income from continuing operations of 521 million euros for 2023, as well as adjusted EBITDA of 1.11 billion euros, representing 24.1% of sales, in line with its revised target for the year.

The payment solutions group's sales reached 4.61 billion euros, representing organic growth of 6%, in line with its revised guidance of last October, driven in particular by merchant services (+8.9%).

For 2024, Worldline expects at least 3% organic growth in sales, at least 1.17 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA, and at least 230 million euros in free cash flow.

