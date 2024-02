Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - merchant services (69.7%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage; - financial services (21.9%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence; - mobility & transactional web services (8.4%): this division provides, beyond payment processing, expertise in new markets with secure dematerialization, Internet of Things and electronic ticketing solutions. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (13%), Northern Europe (33.1%), Central and Eastern Europe (23.2%), Southern Europe (20.1%) and other (10.6%).

