The partnership that began in 2022 includes BKN301's integration of Worldline's solutions to handle Issuing and Acquiring technical processing activities. The fintech, which internationally, provides through its Group innovative Banking-as-a-Service solutions in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) markets, continues in its development strategy aimed at ensuring an excellent customer experience through secure, fast and reliable transactions.

The partnership with Worldline guarantees BKN301 a customizable product for the instant issuance of payment cards via online onboarding process, enabling it to offer its customers an innovative, simple yet secure experience for activating their card in a few simple steps. With reference to Acquiring processing activities, moreover, Worldline makes available to BKN301 its processing platforms that manage more than 240,000 merchants in Europe processing more than 3.5 billion transactions per year in all functional areas, with integrations to the main International Payment Circuits, thus enabling BKN301 to manage its customers with a personalized approach.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder & CEO of BKN301, comments: "With this integration we continue on our journey to build the best possible offering to be competitive in a highly specialized industry such as digital payments. Worldline allows us to offer an ever-improving and evolved product configuration. We are going to increase the number of cutting-edge solutions for the benefit of all our present and future customers, further boosting the adoption of digital payment instruments. In Worldline we have found the ideal partner who shares with us an approach to service development designed to ensure a smooth and simple experience, and who has proven to be immediately agile and close to our needs. The agreement, which actively contributes to the implementation of our projects, is a key step in business development for us".

Alessandro Baroni, Head of Financial Services (FS) Global Business Line, says, "We are particularly pleased with the collaboration with BKN301: having an innovative and ever-changing client by our side will allow us to be more agile in the market. The 3 "S's": ease of use, security and value-added services are some key drivers to elevate the customer experience of users when they use BKN301's solutions. The continuous evolution of Worldline's value proposition will provide a steady stream of innovations and solutions that can help position the fintech as a major player in the world of digital payments".

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.