Worldline completed the acquisition of Banco Desio Merchant Acquiring activities

Paris, La Défense, March 28, 2023 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces having completed the acquisition of Banco Desio's merchant acquiring activities and the set-up of a commercial partnership aiming to leverage Banco Desio's banking network in order to distribute Worldline's payment products and services to merchant customers of the bank in Italy.

Banco Desio Group is an important Italian banking group with a strong local approach delivered through a network of more than 280 branches. The banking group was looking for a partner to acquire, operate and develop its merchant acquiring portfolio which delivers payment solutions to c. 15 thousand merchants generating c. 40 million transactions per year, representing c. € 2.0 billion of MSV. It also manages the marketing and distribution of more than 19 thousand POS to the merchants within the bank's network.

Banco Desio merchant acquiring activities will be combined within Worldline's MS Italy joint venture created following the acquisition of Axepta Italy early 2022 owned at 80% by Worldline. As part of the transaction, Worldline also enters a long-term commercial partnership with Banco Desio aiming to leverage its strong banking network as a key commercial channel in order to distribute Worldline's best-in-class payment product and services to merchants.

Key items of the transaction

Worldline to acquire Banco Desio's merchant acquiring activities through the Worldline MS Italia joint venture for a price of € 80 million corresponding to Worldline ownership in the JV;

Additional annual revenue of c. € 15 million in year one with expected double-digit organic growth in the coming years;

OMDA margin expected above 30% at closing.

April 26, 2023 Q1 2023 revenue

June 8, 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

July 26, 2023 H1 2023 results

October 25, 2023 Q3 2023 revenue

