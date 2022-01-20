Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Worldline : digital payments expertise selected to bolster Kilo Health's expansion plans

01/20/2022 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addressing Kilo's specific payment needs in the wellness industry, one of the world's most dynamic sectors.

Paris-La Défense, 20 January 2022 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in the payments and transactional services industry, has been selected by digital health and wellness front-runner, Kilo Health, as its digital payments partner to support its international expansion strategy, specifically supporting recurring or subscription payments.

The world is more health conscious than ever before with the global wellness market's worth estimated at more than $1.5 trillion. Over the course of 2021, the sector experienced a surge in both consumer interest and purchasing power, driven by a post-pandemic rebound. Against this backdrop, Worldline has won significant business from Kilo Health to serve the growing the need for smooth and efficient payments.

Kilo Health creates personalized digital health and wellness solutions for people that need help preventing, managing, and treating a variety of health conditions. The company has over 4 million customers and creates a product-driven health and wellness ecosystem underpinned by an ambitious expansion strategy. The company has more than 15 products and 500 employees and was recently awarded second place in Deloitte's "2021 Technology Fast 50 Central Europe" as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region.

Through a blend of digital payments expertise and quality commercial infrastructure, particularly in recurring and subscription payments, Worldline's main value proposition is to enhance and consolidate Kilo Health's unique advantage as a digital health and wellness pioneer, both in its existing European markets and subsequently further afield as its international rollout continues. Kilo Health was onboarded and able to start processing quickly with Worldline through its partner Primer, an automation platform for payments.

Roy Blokker, Director Global Business Development, Digital Goods and Services, at Worldline said: "Kilo Health was looking for a partner to help them optimize their payment performance and scale by entering some of the world's fastest growing markets. At Worldline, we are committed to providing reliable, forward thinking technology, and we complement this rapidly with the right support. We are delighted to be part of Kilo Health's exciting journey and look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership."Tadas Burgaila, CEO at Kilo Health, added: "Kilo Health is a hungry, highly ambitious organisation that continues to experience unprecedented growth. With our sights set firmly on true global evolution, counting the highest growth economies as a key component, we immediately recognised Worldline's standout capabilities in these jurisdictions. We are thrilled to be embarking on our partnership with them, on our road to success.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Susanne Stöger
T +43 1 71701 6524
E susanne.stoeger@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
T +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 07:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WORLDLINE
02:56aWORLDLINE : digital payments expertise selected to bolster Kilo Health's expansion plans
PU
02:56aWORLDLINE : recognised as European Top Employer 2022 in 9 countries, improving last year's..
PU
01/19WORLDLINE : Ingenico launches Self-Modular, the world's first PCI certified unattended mod..
PU
01/18WORLDLINE : unites major companies and start-ups for its 4th ‘e-Payments Challenge' ..
PU
01/18WORLDLINE : and Broderick's sign strategic three-year deal to boost cash to card vending b..
PU
01/17WORLDLINE : Ingenico hoists its unattended payment portfolio and achieved greater ubiquity..
PU
01/13WORLDLINE : Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, local banks and Worldline join forc..
PU
01/05Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract - H2 2021
AQ
01/04Omai Gold Mines Up 10% after Reporting Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Omai Proje..
MT
01/04WORLDLINE COMPLETES A STRATEGIC PART : Axepta Italy joins Worldline's Merchant Services bu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLDLINE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 658 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
Net income 2021 359 M 408 M 408 M
Net Debt 2021 3 047 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 12 846 M 14 580 M 14 581 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 20 275
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 45,80 €
Average target price 72,57 €
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLDLINE-6.55%14 580
INTUIT INC.-15.22%152 293
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.80%69 723
ADYEN N.V.-20.28%61 879
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-9.35%10 822
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED12.01%6 932