Worldline : digital payments expertise selected to bolster Kilo Health's expansion plans

Addressing Kilo's specific payment needs in the wellness industry, one of the world's most dynamic sectors.

Paris-La Défense, 20 January 2022 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in the payments and transactional services industry, has been selected by digital health and wellness front-runner, Kilo Health, as its digital payments partner to support its international expansion strategy, specifically supporting recurring or subscription payments.

The world is more health conscious than ever before with the global wellness market's worth estimated at more than $1.5 trillion. Over the course of 2021, the sector experienced a surge in both consumer interest and purchasing power, driven by a post-pandemic rebound. Against this backdrop, Worldline has won significant business from Kilo Health to serve the growing the need for smooth and efficient payments.

Kilo Health creates personalized digital health and wellness solutions for people that need help preventing, managing, and treating a variety of health conditions. The company has over 4 million customers and creates a product-driven health and wellness ecosystem underpinned by an ambitious expansion strategy. The company has more than 15 products and 500 employees and was recently awarded second place in Deloitte's "2021 Technology Fast 50 Central Europe" as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region.

Through a blend of digital payments expertise and quality commercial infrastructure, particularly in recurring and subscription payments, Worldline's main value proposition is to enhance and consolidate Kilo Health's unique advantage as a digital health and wellness pioneer, both in its existing European markets and subsequently further afield as its international rollout continues. Kilo Health was onboarded and able to start processing quickly with Worldline through its partner Primer, an automation platform for payments.

said: "Kilo Health was looking for a partner to help them optimize their payment performance and scale by entering some of the world's fastest growing markets. At Worldline, we are committed to providing reliable, forward thinking technology, and we complement this rapidly with the right support. We are delighted to be part of Kilo Health's exciting journey and look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership."added: "Kilo Health is a hungry, highly ambitious organisation that continues to experience unprecedented growth. With our sights set firmly on true global evolution, counting the highest growth economies as a key component, we immediately recognised Worldline's standout capabilities in these jurisdictions. We are thrilled to be embarking on our partnership with them, on our road to success.

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros.

