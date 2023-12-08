Following the quarterly review of the CAC family of indices, Euronext announces the inclusion of communications and entertainment group Vivendi in the CAC40, replacing payment solutions provider Worldline.
This single change in the composition of the Paris Bourse's flagship index will take place after market close on Friday December 15, and will be effective from Monday December 18. Conversely, Worldline will then replace Vivendi in the CAC40 Next 20.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Worldline: exit from the CAC40 in sight
December 08, 2023 at 02:44 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023