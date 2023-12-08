Following the quarterly review of the CAC family of indices, Euronext announces the inclusion of communications and entertainment group Vivendi in the CAC40, replacing payment solutions provider Worldline.

This single change in the composition of the Paris Bourse's flagship index will take place after market close on Friday December 15, and will be effective from Monday December 18. Conversely, Worldline will then replace Vivendi in the CAC40 Next 20.

