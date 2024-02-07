Worldline: global headcount reduced

Worldline launches Power24, its transformation ambition announced on October 25, 2023, which aims to accelerate the Group's transformation in response to macroeconomic changes and trends in the payments industry.



Power24 also aims to structurally support the Group's growth profile over the medium term, says management.



In connection with the launch of Power24, and insofar as this program would lead to a reduction in Worldline's overall workforce of around 8% at most, the Group confirms that it has initiated social processes with the relevant employee representative bodies.



The timetable and terms of such a plan will be discussed with the bodies in the coming weeks.



