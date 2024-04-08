Crédit Agricole and Worldline announce that they have named 'CAWL', their joint venture "combining service and proximity to provide merchants with payment offers adapted to the specificities of their business sectors".

A new payment brand for merchants in France, CAWL will combine Worldline's technological expertise and offers and services with Crédit Agricole's commercial performance and distribution power.

It will offer all-in-one payment solutions, combining acceptance and acquiring, and integrating value-added services specific to each business sector, with offerings by business verticals to enable them to focus on their business.

These offerings will give merchants access to multi-currency, multi-country, multi-payment network services and alternative payment methods, supported by a pan-European acquiring platform and personalized services.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.