Worldline: joint venture with Crédit Agricole named CAWL
A new payment brand for merchants in France, CAWL will combine Worldline's technological expertise and offers and services with Crédit Agricole's commercial performance and distribution power.
It will offer all-in-one payment solutions, combining acceptance and acquiring, and integrating value-added services specific to each business sector, with offerings by business verticals to enable them to focus on their business.
These offerings will give merchants access to multi-currency, multi-country, multi-payment network services and alternative payment methods, supported by a pan-European acquiring platform and personalized services.
