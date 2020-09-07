Log in
WORLDLINE

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
Worldline : may have to offer EU concessions in Ingenico deal - sources

09/07/2020 | 11:04am EDT

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8 billion euros ($9.23 billion) acquisition of rival Ingenico, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Worldline, which is looking to create a European leader in online payments, has until Wednesday to do so unless it can convince the European Commission prior to that deadline that concessions are unnecessary. ($1 = 0.8455 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

ChangeLast1st jan.
INGENICO GROUP 4.01% 142.5 Real-time Quote.41.53%
WORLDLINE 3.82% 76.62 Real-time Quote.16.86%
