Worldline : may have to offer EU concessions in Ingenico deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French payments company
Worldline may have to offer concessions to address EU
antitrust concerns about its 7.8 billion euros ($9.23 billion)
acquisition of rival Ingenico, people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
Worldline, which is looking to create a European leader in
online payments, has until Wednesday to do so unless it can
convince the European Commission prior to that deadline that
concessions are unnecessary.
($1 = 0.8455 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)