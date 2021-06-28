Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Worldline : Chargebee and Worldline team up to offer integrated Subscription and Payment Management to help European merchants improve their customer engagement and retention

06/28/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bezons/San Francisco, 28 June 2021 - Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide, and Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, announced their collaboration to provide an advanced end-to-end payment, subscription and revenue operations solution for merchants operating in a subscription model.

Whether it's groceries or online content, the challenge all subscription-based business models have in common is efficiency and scale. The collaboration of Worldline and Chargebee addresses these needs, helping merchants improve and expand their operation and scale up their business through a single integrated solution. The combination of Worldline's state-of-the-art payment gateway and Chargebee's comprehensive subscription management solution means merchants of all sizes and industries can benefit from managing their subscription billing and recurring payments through one central solution that covers all operational and payment aspects.

The collaboration gives Worldline's merchant customer base access to a recognized leader in subscription management. Chargebee powers more than 2,500 companies in over 50 countries. Using its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, any subscription-based business can automate and scale core processes including subscriptions, payments and revenue recognition processes, resulting in increased customer retention, reduced failed payments as well as actionable metrics and insights that can be converted into new business opportunities.

'Worldline serves 1 million merchants across the globe. Just like Chargebee, we at Worldline believe in making payments simple to allow businesses of all sizes to scale up. We are very excited to join forces and combine Chargebee's vast expertise in the subscription economy and our expertise in payments to offer the best user experience for our customers.' said Daniel Nordholm Head of Worldline's Merchant Services division for Regional Businesses.'The addition of Worldline into the Chargebee ecosystem will advance our expansion strategy of 'think global and act local' and adequately service our customers in market. The economics of businesses adopting subscriptions has been compelling across many industries', said Eric Chan, Head of Partnerships at Chargebee.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

About CHARGEbee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Study.com, Calendly, Linux Academy, Fujitsu, Okta, and Envoy. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

Press ContactS WORLDLINE

Susanne Stöger
T +43 1 71701 6524
E susanne.stoeger@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander
T +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04
E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Press Contact CHARGEBE

media@chargebee.com

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 06:50:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WORLDLINE
02:51aWORLDLINE  : Chargebee and Worldline team up to offer integrated Subscription an..
PU
06/24WORLDLINE  : EPC and equensWorldline continue their cooperation for the SEPA Pro..
PU
06/23WORLDLINE  : launches full service omnichannel payments offering for hospitality..
PU
06/21WORLDLINE  : steps up its community engagement efforts by encouraging users to m..
PU
06/18WORLDLINE  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/17WORLDLINE  : WL Contact offer supports over a hundred European banks with their ..
PU
06/16WORLDLINE  : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/16WORLDLINE  : demonstrates its long-term commitment to CSR with the launch of TRU..
PU
06/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alliant Energy, Ally Financial, Alphabet, HSBC, Honest..
06/10WORLDLINE  : Microsoft team on digital commerce fraud protection
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 067 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
Net income 2021 473 M 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2021 2 674 M 3 189 M 3 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 22 585 M 26 973 M 26 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 709
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 80,65 €
Average target price 91,46 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE1.96%26 973
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.90%91 140
ADYEN N.V.5.22%72 797
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED269.38%24 786
STONECO LTD.-19.63%20 870
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.4.89%18 660