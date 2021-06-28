Worldline : Chargebee and Worldline team up to offer integrated Subscription and Payment Management to help European merchants improve their customer engagement and retention

Bezons/San Francisco, 28 June 2021 - Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide, and Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, announced their collaboration to provide an advanced end-to-end payment, subscription and revenue operations solution for merchants operating in a subscription model.

Whether it's groceries or online content, the challenge all subscription-based business models have in common is efficiency and scale. The collaboration of Worldline and Chargebee addresses these needs, helping merchants improve and expand their operation and scale up their business through a single integrated solution. The combination of Worldline's state-of-the-art payment gateway and Chargebee's comprehensive subscription management solution means merchants of all sizes and industries can benefit from managing their subscription billing and recurring payments through one central solution that covers all operational and payment aspects.

The collaboration gives Worldline's merchant customer base access to a recognized leader in subscription management. Chargebee powers more than 2,500 companies in over 50 countries. Using its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, any subscription-based business can automate and scale core processes including subscriptions, payments and revenue recognition processes, resulting in increased customer retention, reduced failed payments as well as actionable metrics and insights that can be converted into new business opportunities.

'Worldline serves 1 million merchants across the globe. Just like Chargebee, we at Worldline believe in making payments simple to allow businesses of all sizes to scale up. We are very excited to join forces and combine Chargebee's vast expertise in the subscription economy and our expertise in payments to offer the best user experience for our customers.' said'The addition of Worldline into the Chargebee ecosystem will advance our expansion strategy of 'think global and act local' and adequately service our customers in market. The economics of businesses adopting subscriptions has been compelling across many industries', said

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

About CHARGEbee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Study.com, Calendly, Linux Academy, Fujitsu, Okta, and Envoy. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

Press ContactS WORLDLINE

Susanne Stöger

T +43 1 71701 6524

E susanne.stoeger@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

T +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Press Contact CHARGEBE

media@chargebee.com