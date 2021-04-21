Log in
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/20 11:38:56 am
74.75 EUR   -1.02%
01:18aWorldline reports decline in Q1 sales on health curbs
RE
01:12aWORLDLINE  : Q1 2021 revenue
PU
01:00aWORLDLINE : Q1 2021 revenue fully in line with company trajectory
GL
Worldline : Q1 2021 revenue

04/21/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Q1 2021 revenue fully in line with company trajectory Revenue: € 1,080 million, -9.0% organically
  • Q1 performance impacted by health restrictions in Worldline's key countries
Ingenico integration on track
  • Two thirds of Ingenico 2021 synergies already secured
  • TSS strategic review progressing as planned
2021 objectives confirmed
  • At least mid-single digit revenue organic growth
  • c. 200 bps OMDA margin improvement (c. 26%) vs. 2020 proforma (23.9%)
  • Circa 50% OMDA conversion to FCF

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 117 M 6 155 M 6 155 M
Net income 2021 460 M 553 M 553 M
Net Debt 2021 2 665 M 3 207 M 3 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 20 895 M 25 157 M 25 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 20 709
Free-Float 86,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 89,99 €
Last Close Price 74,75 €
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE-5.50%25 157
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.7.30%94 699
ADYEN N.V.3.99%73 018
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED197.79%24 131
STONECO LTD.-21.12%20 438
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.3.69%18 058
