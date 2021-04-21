|
Worldline : Q1 2021 revenue
Q1 2021 revenue fully in line with company trajectory
Revenue: € 1,080 million, -9.0% organically
Ingenico integration on track
-
Q1 performance impacted by health restrictions in Worldline's key countries
2021 objectives confirmed
-
Two thirds of Ingenico 2021 synergies already secured
-
TSS strategic review progressing as planned
-
At least mid-single digit revenue organic growth
-
c. 200 bps OMDA margin improvement (c. 26%) vs. 2020 proforma (23.9%)
-
Circa 50% OMDA conversion to FCF
Disclaimer
Worldline SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:11:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
5 117 M
6 155 M
6 155 M
|Net income 2021
|
460 M
553 M
553 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
2 665 M
3 207 M
3 207 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|43,5x
|Yield 2021
|0,13%
|
|Capitalization
|
20 895 M
25 157 M
25 137 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,60x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 709
|Free-Float
|86,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Average target price
|
89,99 €
|Last Close Price
|
74,75 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
43,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
20,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-5,02%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|WORLDLINE
|-5.50%
|25 157