Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Worldline
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Worldline : Results of the Bondholders' General Meeting of 31 May 2021

05/31/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WORLDLINE’S BONDHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING

Approval of the partial contribution of assets to a wholly owned subsidiary

Bezons, May 31, 2021. Worldline [Euronext: WLN], leader in the payments industry announces that the holders of the €500,000,000 bonds issued by Worldline on September 18th, 2019 (ISIN:FR0013448032), met today in General Meeting held behind closed doors, have approved the partial asset contribution transaction to be carried out between Worldline and its subsidiary Worldline France SAS, under the terms of which Worldline will contribute its operational and commercial activities and the associated support functions to its subsidiary and the modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
+33 7 84 50 18 90
laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d'Amécourt
+33 6 75 51 41 47
benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment


All news about WORLDLINE
04:40pWORLDLINE  : Bondholders general meeting
PU
04:40pWORLDLINE  : HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FO..
PU
04:30pWORLDLINE  : Results of the General Meeting of the holders of convertible bonds ..
GL
04:30pWORLDLINE  : Results of the Bondholders' General Meeting of 31 May 2021
GL
05/28WORLDLINE  : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05/28WORLDLINE  : To Acquire 93% Stake In Greek Network Services Provider Cardlink
MT
05/28WORLDLINE  : to acquire Cardlink, the leading Network Services Provider in Greec..
GL
05/27WORLDLINE  : to partner with Luminor to operate and upgrade its ATM network
PU
05/21WORLDLINE  : Notice of meeting of holders of convertible and/or exchangeable bon..
PU
05/21WORLDLINE  : Notice of meeting for Bondholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 054 M 6 181 M 6 181 M
Net income 2021 455 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2021 2 682 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 21 886 M 26 759 M 26 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 20 709
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 90,90 €
Last Close Price 78,93 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Susan M. Tolson Independent Director
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE-0.21%26 896
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.32%92 386
ADYEN N.V.-0.15%70 496
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED210.97%20 867
STONECO LTD.-21.39%20 367
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.4.10%18 520