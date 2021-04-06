Worldline : accelerates the digital transformation of commerce with its new AXIUM platform

Bezons, April 6, 2021 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transactional services, accelerates the digital transformation of commerce with its new AXIUM platform, comprising innovative Android POS and an unrivalled suite of payment and business services.

Worldline, through its Ingenico brand, today announces the launch of its POS AXIUM platform, the latest development in Ingenico's evolution as an ecosystem enabler and the most trusted technology partner in the new world of payments acceptance.

As the lines between in-store and online become increasingly blurred, the AXIUM platform is designed to maximize the current potential of the digital world of commerce and to help shape its future. The platform offers a rich base to create incredible consumer experience and an easy integration of business applications with payments. Together with innovative and secure Android POS, the AXIUM ecosystem brings simple and best-in-class access to a wide-ranging suite of payment and business services both in-store and on the move.

Enablement lies at the heart of the AXIUM platform. Its ecosystem enables all payment stakeholders - banks and acquirers, ISVs, developers of added-value applications, and merchants - to easily create new experiences quickly and smoothly. Three new devices, DX 8000 EX 8000 and EX6000, have been designed for the most demanding mobile in-store use cases Leveraging Android 10 and large touch screens, they provide intuitive API to create of rich user experiences mixing payment and added value applications. Everything is connected via simple and intuitive interfaces and enabled with three new user-friendly devices, the DX8000, EX8000 and EX6000, designed for every in-store and mobile scenario all leveraging the power of Android 10.

AXIUM's software architecture and global APIs make the development of new payment applications faster than ever. Supported by Ingenico's expertise in security and estate management, together with its unmatched global footprint, customers can now leverage Ingenico's Android Competence Center, which offers a worldwide network of 350 + Android experts, with expertise advice sharpen to meet local and international payment standards.

'AXIUM is a major game changer for our ecosystem,' said'We've brought together our global expertise in payments with state-of-the-art technology to enable payment stakeholders not only to create the user experiences expected in the new world of digital commerce but also to easily scale them in whichever direction their business will take them. We're proud to provide these tools that keep shaping the future of payments.'

