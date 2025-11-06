Worldline is today presenting its 'North Star 2030' transformation plan and its financial ambition at the Group's Capital Markets Day 2025.



To support the execution of its transformation plan and strengthen its financial flexibility, Worldline plans to raise €500m in new equity. The capital increase will reduce Worldline's debt to around 2x by end-2026.



As part of Worldline's North Star plan, the group is targeting an average annual growth rate of around 4% in revenue over the period 2027-2030, with a gradual acceleration over the period to reach around 5% at the end of the plan, EBITDA of around €1bn, driven by savings of around €210m from the transformation plan and an organic contribution of around €150m, Positive free cash flow from 2027 onwards and a target of €300m to €350m in free cash flow by 2030, including €120m in estimated financing costs.



Adjusted EBITDA in 2026, while benefiting from the initial savings achieved under the transformation plan, is expected to be slightly below the low end of the 2025 forecast range, due to higher remediation costs and a continuing unfavorable business mix.



Free cash flow in 2026 is expected to be at the lower end of the 2025 forecast range, with transformation costs, higher debt costs, and higher taxes.



Following this presentation, the stock fell nearly 5% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



"The 2030 roadmap shows that Worldline has the situation under control, with no further sharp decline in results in 2026 and a return to positive FCF in 2027," Oddo BHF said this morning.



According to the analyst, there is still the issue of controversy, compounded this morning by the announcement of a capital increase that will be highly dilutive for shareholders. "This prompts us to remain cautious about the stock for the time being."



Jefferies, for its part, believes that it could prove difficult to raise the full amount of the issue, given the ratio between the total capital raised (€390 million) and total outstanding debt (approximately €3.6bn), as well as recent share price developments.