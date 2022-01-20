Worldline : recognised as European Top Employer 2022 in 9 countries, improving last year's performance with 4 new countries and a joint venture branch joining

Paris la Défense, 20 January 2022 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded for the second time with the "European Top Employer" 2022 prestigious certification by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority that recognises excellence in people management.

Becoming the employer of choice in the payments industry

Worldline is proud to be recognised once again as a European employer of choice, rewarding its long-term commitment and efforts in settling exemplary managerial and people practices within the company. In 2020 and 2021, Worldline already received local certifications from the Top Employers Institute in Belgium, Poland, Austria, Germany and The Netherlands. The 2022 certification includes four more countries: France, India, New-Zealand and Switzerland, plus Worldline's joint venture PAYONE, altogether joining Worldline's top employers' countries league.

A prestigious award

The Top Employers programme certified 1,847 companies and is recognized in 120 countries worldwide and is an in-depth external audit of Human Resources and People Management practices. The Institute evaluation covered all Worldline's Human Resources domains through various extensive surveys and audits, enabling to assess the company's internal practices and policies in Compensation & Benefits, Learning & Development and Recruiting, also involving many stakeholders within the company.

Worldline is hiring a large variety of talents worldwide

Top Employer is a prestigious and recognizable award that will help Worldline to attract new talents. When it comes to innovation in the payments and transaction services industry, being an employer of choice for top talent is key to maintaining our leadership position in the market and our competitive edge. During interviews, candidates confirmed the power of Top Employers' logo next to Worldline's, it drew their attention, distinguishing the company from competitors and proving that Worldline is a solid employer with high standards.

"I am very proud of the new countries included in this year's European Top Employer prestigious list as well of the countries awarded this recognition for the second time, demonstrating their strong HR vision over the long term. To attract and retain the best talents, indeed, we continuously promote our employer brand, and focus on people integration, career development and mobility through several programmes in all our entities" says"This new demanding year has impacted organizations across the world, and Worldline continued to show that the Group keeps on maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. Over the past year, Worldline has kept on meeting the challenges of the wider world of work whilst remaining committed to positively impact the lives of its people. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organizations that have been certified as Top Employers in Europe this year" said

Steer Shape Attract develop Engage, 400 HR practices split in 20 themes were assessed:

1. Business Strategy

2. People Strategy

3. Leadership

4. Organisation & Change

5. Digital HR

6. Work Environment

7. Employer Branding

8. Talent Acquisition

9. On-boarding

10. Performance

11. Career

12. Learning

13. Well-being

14. Engagement

15. Rewards & Recognition

16. Off-boarding

17. Values

18. Ethics & Integrity

19. Sustainability

20. Diversity & Inclusion

