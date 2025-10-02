Worldline has signed a strategic partnership agreement with YeePay, one of China's leading third-party payment service providers specializing in the air travel and transportation sector.
"This historic alliance combines Worldline's extensive global acquiring network and leadership in European air travel payments with YeePay's deep expertise in China's travel payment ecosystem," the group said.
Travelers will be able to pay using their preferred methods, whether local card systems, international credit cards, or digital wallets.
This partnership provides a cross-border payment solution, enabling Chinese carriers to reach international markets and international airlines to easily access China, leveraging Worldline's global network and YeePay's local expertise.
Biljana Bosnjak, VP Travel & Hospitality at Worldline, said that, "By combining our global network with YeePay's unrivalled local expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for cross-border payments that benefits airlines, merchants, and travelers alike."
Worldline signs strategic partnership with YeePay.
Published on 10/02/2025 at 04:21 am EDT
Worldline has signed a strategic partnership agreement with YeePay, one of China's leading third-party payment service providers specializing in the air travel and transportation sector.