Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - merchant services (73.2%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage; - financial services (19.2%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence; - mobility & transactional web services (7.6%): this division provides, beyond payment processing, expertise in new markets with secure dematerialization, Internet of Things and electronic ticketing solutions. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12%), Southern Europe (9%), Northern Europe (34.7%), Central and Eastern Europe (34.1%) and other (10.2%).