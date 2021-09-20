Worldline unveils new brand identity

A clear focus on trust and sustainability for the future of payments

Bezons, 20 September 2021 - Worldline today unveils its new brand identity. With its global footprint and dedication to reliability, innovation and sustainability, Worldline is focussed on accelerating the development of a trusted payments industry and further shaping the way we pay, live and do business.

To reflect this, the Group's brands will be operating under one clear banner - Worldline - and previous brands will now be known as Worldline[1]. The Ingenico brand, leading brand in its market segment, will continue to be used by the Terminals, Solutions & Services business line.

Announcing the launch of the new brand identity, Gilles Grapinet, Chairman and CEO of Worldline, said:

'Worldline fully supports the people, merchants, banks and institutions who process and accept payments. Every day, our expert team of 'Worldliners' is deeply committed to deliver trusted solutions to our clients, supporting their own growth and development ambitions in our fast-evolving digital world.As a leading consolidator of the payments industry, Worldline has inherited the know-how, talent and creativity from the many great companies that joined us. It is now time to consolidate our rich brand portfolio and turn Worldline into a truly global brand after many years of active and successful integrations. I am proud that as we move forward, we do so with a renewed and distinctive identity that encapsulates what Worldline is and what we stand for: a strong, sustainable and trusted company dedicated to play a leading role for the future of payments in Europe and beyond, for the benefit of all its customers and the wider societies that we serve.'

Worldline brand's evolution

For nearly five decades, the Group has grown organically and through many mergers and acquisitions, resulting in a large number of different brands under the Worldline umbrella, making the Worldline brand itself evolve through time. In parallel, the Group reached a significant milestone in its history in January 2020 when it became a fully independent company, separate to Atos, following the carve out in 2019. All Group's brands will now be consolidated and harmonized under the same architecture and a distinctive new branding identity.

Trust at the very heart of Worldline's new branding

Being used daily by billions of consumers, digital payments have always built and operated with a maximum focus on convenience, user-friendliness, efficiency, security and regulatory compliance. These are fundamental pillars that ensure we can always reach the highest level of collective trust in the digital payment system: trust between the payers and the payees, trust between the stakeholders of the payment ecosystem, trust in the privacy of the personal data, trust in the resilience and security of the payment infrastructures.

It is why trust has always been and will always be at the core of Worldline's offering and is therefore at the heart of the new branding. Ensuring trusted and secure payments and transactions has been the foundation and will be the continuous element to further grow Worldline's reputation towards its internal and external stakeholders. The Group's new branding marks a new chapter in Worldline's journey, bringing together the Company Purpose, values and visual identity whilst encompassing its vision.

Key facts

Ranked amongst the world's top five companies in payments

A team of over +20,000 Worldliners

Three strategic acquisitions announced in 2021 in Greece, Italy and the Nordics

Serving over 1M merchants and over 320 financial institutions

Meet our new branding

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

[1] equensWorldline, SIX Payment Services, Bambora and Paymark brands will be retired. Our joint ventures brands will remain. As the market leading brand in terminals, Ingenico will continue to be leveraged for our Terminals, Solutions & Services offering. Similarly, Santeos will be retained for our healthcare activities in France.