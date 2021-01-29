Log in
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
01/29 11:30:00 am
3720 GBX   -0.93%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Issue of Equity

01/29/2021 | 12:58pm EST
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

29 January 2021

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 12 August 2020.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 3741.25 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 28 January 2021 was 3715.00 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 264,977 shares under its block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 63,057,778 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 63,057,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2021
