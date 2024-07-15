Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Information as at 30 June 2024

Investment Objective

To invest in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to enhance returns and mitigate risk. Performance is measured against the MSCI World Health Care Index (net total return, sterling adjusted).

Five Year Performance (%)

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them may fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed; an investormay receive back less than the original amount invested.

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-23

Jun-24

Net Asset Value per share (total return) +51.3%

Share Price (total return) +39.0%

Benchmark: MSCI World Health Care Index (net total return; sterling adjusted) +62.5%

Source: Morningstar, Index - Bloomberg.

Portfolio Manager

Portfolio Manager

Trevor Polischuk

Sven H. Borho

Fast Facts

As at 30 June 2024

AIC Sector

Biotechnology & Healthcare

Launch Date & appointment

April 1995

of Portfolio Manager

Annual Management Fee (payable by the Company): 0.65% of net assets plus 0.30% of market cap. up to £150m; in the range £150m to £500m 0.2%; in the range £500m to £1bn 0.15%; in the range £1bn to £1.5bn 0.125%;over £1.5bn 0.075% plus £57,500.

Performance Fee

See Annual Report

for details

Ongoing Charges

0.9%

Ratio (OCR)*

Continuation Vote

2024 AGM and every

5th AGM thereafter

Year / Half Year

31 March / 30

September

529,916,073 shares#

Capital Structure

71,749,127 (treasury)

Ten Largest Holdings as at 30 June 2024

# excludes shares held in treasury

Name

Region

Sector

Total

Trust Characteristics

Eli Lilly

North America

Pharmaceuticals

8.8

Number of Holdings

53

Biotech M&A Target Swap

North America

Swap Baskets

7.3

Net Assets (£m)

2,097.7

Boston Scientific

North America

Health Care Equipment & Supplies

6.5

Market Capitalisation (£m)

1,918.3

AstraZeneca

Europe

Pharmaceuticals

6.3

Dividends

Provisional payment dates:

Novo Nordisk

Europe

Pharmaceuticals

6.1

January & July

Intuitive Surgical

North America

Health Care Equipment & Supplies

5.7

Indicative Yield

0.8%

Gearing

5.8%

Merck

North America

Pharmaceuticals

4.6

Gross 116.9%

Tenet Healthcare

North America

Health Care Providers & Services

4.2

Leverage**

Commitment 114.6%

Biogen

North America

Biotechnology

4.2

Share Price (p)

362.00

Daiichi Sankyo

Japan

Pharmaceuticals

3.5

NAV per share (p) (cum

395.85

income)

Total

57.2

(Discount) / Premium

(8.6%)

Portfolio Turnover p.a.

51.6%

Active Share***

61.9%

worldwidewh.com @worldwidewh

worldwidewh.com @worldwidewh

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Information as at 30 June 2024

Sector, Region** & Asset Class*** Breakdown at 30 June 2024*

*Calculated at

the

financial year end,

includes

management

fees

and all other

operating

(%)

expenses, and excludes performance fees.

Pharmaceutical

33.5

North America

70.9

Listed Equities

86.9

** The Board has set the maximum leverage limit

for both the Gross and the Commitment basis at

Healthcare Equipment /

19.2

Europe

17.0

Equity Swaps

8.0

140% of the Company's Net Asset Value.

Supplies

Biotechnology

18.9

Japan

5.7

Unquoteds

5.1

*** Active Share is expressed as a percentage

and shows the extent to which a fund's holdings

Healthcare Providers /

13.2

China / Hong Kong

5.5

Total

100.0

and their weightings differ from those of the fund's

Services

benchmark index. A fund that closely tracks its

Life Sciences Tools &

7.9

India

0.9

index might have a low Active Share of less than

20% and be considered passive, while a fund with

Services

an Active Share of 60% or higher is generally

Swap Baskets

7.3

Total

100.0

considered to be actively managed.

Total

100.0

*Calculation based on economic exposure and expressed as a % of the total economic exposure. This includes all derivatives as an economically equivalent position in the underlyingholding.

**Geographical analysis based on country of primary listing.

***Unquoted securities will not exceed 10% of the portfolio at the time of acquisition.

Source: All portfolio information sourced from Frostrow Capital LLP. Analysis excludes cashand cash equivalents, including liquidity funds.

Codes

Sedol

BN455J5

ISIN

GB00BN455J50

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Global Intermediary

Identification Number (GIIN)

Discrete Performance - Calendar Years (%)

FIZWRN.99999.SL.826

Bloomberg

WWH LN

Percentage Growth

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD

EPIC

WWH

12 Month Return

NAV

31.9

20.0

-0.4

-3.3

0.4

14.5

Investment Policy

Share Price

32.3

19.9

-2.6

-9.8

-2.6

17.1

The

healthcare

sector

is

global

and

Index

18.4

10.3

20.8

5.8

-1.6

9.0

accessing this market as a UK investor can

be difficult. The Company offers an

opportunity to gain exposure to

Standardised Discrete Performance (%)

pharmaceutical, biotechnology and related

companies in the healthcare sector on a

Percentage Growth 12

Jun 19-

Jun 20-

Jun 21-

Jun 22-

Jun 23-

global scale. The Company invests in large

Month Return

Jun 20

Jun 21

Jun 22

Jun 23

Jun 24

companies with market capitalisations of

NAV

33.5

8.0

-11.4

3.7

14.3

over U.S.$10bn, smaller companies below

that size, as well as unquoted companies.

Share Price

34.2

6.9

-17.6

1.8

15.5

The

portfolio ranges from

large

multi-

Index

16.8

10.4

10.8

1.8

11.8

national

pharmaceutical

companies

with

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the

multiple

products

to unquoted emerging

biotechnology companies. The Company's

income from them may fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed. An investor may receive back

less than the original amount invested.

investment policy allows gearing, through

Source: NAV (total return; fully diluted) & share price (total return) - Morningstar. Benchmark -

borrowing, of up to 20% of net assets and a

net

exposure to

derivative

investments

Bloomberg.

(excluding swaps) of up to 5% of the portfolio. Equity swaps may also be used, counterparty exposure here is limited to 12% of the portfolio at the time of acquisition. Unquoted securities will not exceed 10% of the portfolio at the time of acquisition.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Information as at 30 June 2024

Return vs Volatility (Annualised since Launch Date & appointment of Portfolio Manager) - Chart (%)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust (Price)

MSCI World HCare Index (total return)

20

18

16

Return

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Volatility

Commentary

In June, the NAV per share total return was +3.9%, the share price total return was +5.6% and the MSCI World Health Care Index was +2.6%, on a net total return, sterling adjusted basis.

Upward momentum continued in June for equity markets, following a strong May after a pause in April. The MSCI World Index reached a new all-time high in the month. Tech stocks continued to be the most prominent driver; we note that NVDIA moved as much as +30% (local currency) in June alone. The interest rate debate also continued, but investors seem unfazed by that uncertainty as stock markets moved higher. Healthcare stocks traded up in a similar fashion.

The Company's performance came from multiple sources, primarily Large Cap Pharmaceuticals, Emerging Biotechnology, and Medical Technology. Outperformance versus the Benchmark was driven primarily by stock picking in Emerging Biotechnology and Medical Technology. On an individual basis, key drivers were familiar - popular stocks Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Intuitive Surgical collectively represented the top three contributors in June. Other contributors of import in the month included the small/mid-cap biotech Ionis Pharmaceuticals - on a raft of positive news flow - and the large-cap biotech Sarepta Therapeutics, after the FDA approved a label expansion for the company's lead commercial product, Elevidys, a gene therapy for the treatment of muscular dystrophy.

The main detractor of note was GSK after two separate negative developments. First, the Delaware Superior Court made an unexpected ruling in the ongoing Zantac litigation, permitting all forms of plaintiff expert testimony - in stark contrast to a previous federal court ruling. GSK immediately appealed. Second, a recent meeting of the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unexpectedly did not endorse usage of Arexvy, GSK's leading RSV vaccine, in the 50-59 age group despite data supporting inoculation of that group. Whilst the stock fell on the news, there will be additional ACIP meetings where this patient cohort expansion will be reconsidered.

With two transactions announced in June, the pace of biotech M&A slowed after an active start to the year. We attribute this mostly to an expected seasonal slowdown. We do note that large cap executives, through the spring conference season, continued to talk up the need to do additional business development, thus we have high expectations for an acceleration in M&A in the second half of the year. Finally, July will kick-off second quarter earnings across the sector. Overall, we look for affirmation of stellar execution of companies in the portfolio and a chance to recalibrate positioning where necessary for the remainder of the calendar year.

DISCOUNT/PREMIUM CONTROL

It is the Board's policy to buy back the Company's shares if the share price discount to the net asset value per share exceeds 6% on an ongoing basis. Shares repurchased are held as treasury shares. Treasury shares can be sold back to the market at a later date at a premium to the cum income net asset value per share. Shareholders should note, however, that it remains very possible for the discount to be greater than 6% for extended periods of time particularly when sentiment towards the Company, the sector and to investment trusts generally remains poor.

While buy backs may prove unable to prevent the discount from widening, they also enhance the net asset value per share for remaining shareholders and go some way to dampening discount volatility which can adversely affect investors' risk adjusted returns.

At times when there are unsatisfied buying orders for the Company's shares in the market, the Company has the ability to issue new shares or to re-issue treasury shares at a small premium to the cum income net asset value per share. This acts as an effective share price premium management tool.

How to Contact Us

Frostrow Capital LLP

25 Southampton Buildings

London, WC2A 1AL

Tel.: 0203 008 4910

Fax: 0203 043 8889

Website:www.frostrow.com

Email:info@frostrow.com

worldwidewh.com @worldwidewh

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Information as at 30 June 2024

Risk Warnings

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase shares in the Company and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer or invitation. Before investing in the Company, or any other investment product, you should satisfy yourself as to its suitability and the risks involved, and you may wish to consult a financial adviser.

Any return you receive depends on future market performance and is uncertain. The Company does not seek any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment. For information on the principal risks the Company is exposed to please refer to the Company's Annual Report or Investor Disclosure Document available at www.worldwidewh.com.

Shares in the Company are bought and sold on the London Stock Exchange. The price you pay or receive, like other listed shares, is determined by supply and demand and may be at a discount or premium to the underlying net asset value of the Company. Usually, at any given time, the price you pay for a share will be higher than the price you could sell it.

The Company has increased its exposure to investments via the use of an overdraft facility and derivatives, and this could potentially magnify any losses or gains made by the Company. The Annual Report and Investor Disclosure Document, available on the Company's website, include further details on the use of, and exposure to, derivatives.

Target Market

The Company is suitable for investors seeking an investment that aims to deliver total returns over the longer term (at least five years), is compatible with the needs for retail clients, professional clients and eligible counterparties, and is eligible for all distribution channels.

The Company may not be suitable for investors who are concerned about short-term volatility and performance, have low or no risk tolerance or are looking for capital protection, who are seeking a guaranteed or regular income, or a predictable return profile. The Company does not offer capital protection.

Value Assessment

Frostrow Capital LLP has conducted an annual Value Assessment on the Company in line with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules set out in the Consumer Duty regulation. The Assessment focuses on the nature of the product, including benefits received and its quality, limitations that are part of the product, expected total costs to clients and target market considerations.

Within this, the assessment considers quality of services, performance of the Company (against both benchmark and peers), total fees (including management fees and entry and exit fees as applicable to the Company), and also considers whether vulnerable consumers are able to receive fair value from the product.

Frostrow Capital LLP concluded that the Company is providing value based on the above assessment.

Important Information

Worldwide Healthcare Company PLC (the Company) is a public limited company whose shares are premium listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and is registered with HMRC as an investment Company. The Company has an indeterminate life, although shareholders consider and vote on the continuation of the Company every five years (the next such vote will be held in 2024). This financial promotion is issued by Frostrow Capital LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA").

The MSCI information (relating to the Benchmark) may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or redisseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an "as is" basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the "MSCI Parties") expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including, without limitation lost profits) or any other damages. (www.msci.com).

worldwidewh.com @worldwidewh

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Worldwide Healthcare Trust plc published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 11:11:04 UTC.